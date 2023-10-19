Del Rosario slows down with 73; Avaricio scores ace

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario found the going a lot tougher at Plantation Golf and Country Club’s Bobcat course and groped for a 73 after a blazing 68 at Panther. She fell from joint fourth to a share of 13th halfway through the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II in Venice, Florida Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

While she stayed well within her target of a Top 40 finish despite her one-over card, the Filipina ace seeks to rebound strong when she plays her third round in the 72-hole elims back at Panther where she flourished after an early double-bogey miscue and finished with a four-under card.

With a 141 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario dropped to tied 13th with nine others, now eight strokes behind world No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad.

The rising Swede star followed up her bogey-free 67 at Bobcat with an eagle-spiked 66 at Panther as she assembled a 133 and stormed ahead by four in pursuit of low medal honors in the second of three-stage eliminations leading to coveted LPGA Tour cards next year.

Amateur Tomita Arejola put in another 75, this time at Panther, for a 150 and fell 10 spots to tied 127th while Chanelle Avaricio aced No. 2 on her way home and capped her brilliant 32 with two birdies in the last four for a 69 at Panther after a forgettable 84 at Bobcat.

Though she moved from near the bottom of the 189-player starting field to solo 160th with a 153, the multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner will need a lot of catching up to do to crash into the Top 40 and ties who will advance to the Q-Series on November 30 to December 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

Thai Pinyada Kuvanun shot a 67 to grab second spot at 137 while Christina Kim of the US and Emma Spitz of Austria matched 69s to tie amateur Anne Chen of the US, who carded a 70, all at Bobcat, at 138.

Bristling with confidence coming off a fiery four-birdie splurge in the last nine holes Tuesday, del Rosario birdied the par-3 12th but missed gaining a stroke on the first two long holes at the back where she teed off and failed to get up-and-down on No. 18.

After a run of four pars at the front, she dropped another stroke on the fifth and settled for pars the rest of the way, including another missed opportunity on the par-5 ninth.