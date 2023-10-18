Filipina Bianca Bustamante becomes first female driver to sign with McLaren

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Bianca Bustamante’s dream to race in Formula 1 got a big boost as the racer announced her signing with the McLaren Driver Development Program Wednesday night.

Bustamante, 18, will be racing in the finale weekend of the inaugural F1 Academy season in Austin to cap off her season with Italian team PREMA Racing.

With her move to McLaren, she will race under the banner of ART Grand Prix in the 2024 F1 Academy season.

Welcome to the family, @RacerBia! ????



We're proud to announce Bianca Bustamante has joined our Driver Development programme! ???????? pic.twitter.com/O3ZjM2q2eg — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 18, 2023

“This is such an unreal moment in my career, to sign with McLaren and ART Grand Prix is way beyond anything I could have ever imagined growing up as a kid racing karts in the Philippines,” said Bustamante.

“I still have a hard time seeing my name next to McLaren without getting emotional, as the history and heritage linked to this team leaves me truly speechless.”

Bustamante is the first-ever female driver to be enrolled in McLaren’s esteemed driver development initiative. There, she will be under the guidance of former McLaren test driver, Formula 1 driver, and Le Mans winner, Emanuele Pirro.

“I’m pleased that Bianca is joining our Driver Development Programme. She’s a promising young talent who has a brilliant work ethic and is aligned closely to our team’s values,” Pirro said.

“I look forward to working with Bianca on her development as a racing driver. We’re also excited for Bianca to be representing the team in the F1 Academy series and we look forward to seeing her race in papaya in 2024,” he added.

The Filipina teen will be looking to improve on an optimistic season that has seen her win two races for PREMA in the 7-round season.

Currently, Bustamante is P7 in the driver’s championship with 102 points. There will be three races to compete in at the Circuit of the Americas.

Her PREMA teammate Marta Garcia is currently leading the championship with 235 points.