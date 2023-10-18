Knights end dry spell, slay Stags

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights finally notched a win in NCAA Season 99 after demolishing the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 86-71, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

A CJ Shanoda layup early on in the first quarter gave San Sebastian an early eight-point lead, 11-3, as Letran scrambled on defense early.

But the Knights found their rhythm as they took a one-point lead, 15-14, off an 11-3 run.

San Sebastian, however, answered as Rafael Are hit a long two to put them slightly ahead, 16-15.

Since then, the Knights uncorked a massive 19-1 blitz capped by a Kint Ariar 3-pointer to give them a 34-17 cushion.

The run was only broken by Raymart Escobido, who scored on a turnaround jumper with 3:23 remaining in the first half.

Since then, the four-peat seeking Knights never looked back.

The Knights’ lead ballooned to 26 as their offensive onslaught was too much for the Stags.

Deo Cuajao led the charge for the Knights with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Neil Guarino and Kobe Monje had 13 points apiece for the 1-7 Knights, who missed the services of guard Kurt Reyson.

Are, meanwhile, led the Stags with 20 points while Romel Calahat chipped in 14.

San Sebastian dropped to a 3-5 win-loss record.