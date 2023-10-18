^

Sports

Knights end dry spell, slay Stags

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 6:56pm
Knights end dry spell, slay Stags

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights finally notched a win in NCAA Season 99 after demolishing the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 86-71, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. 

A CJ Shanoda layup early on in the first quarter gave San Sebastian an early eight-point lead, 11-3, as Letran scrambled on defense early. 

But the Knights found their rhythm as they took a one-point lead, 15-14, off an 11-3 run.

San Sebastian, however, answered as Rafael Are hit a long two to put them slightly ahead, 16-15. 

Since then, the Knights uncorked a massive 19-1 blitz capped by a Kint Ariar 3-pointer to give them a 34-17 cushion. 

The run was only broken by Raymart Escobido, who scored on a turnaround jumper with 3:23 remaining in the first half. 

Since then, the four-peat seeking Knights never looked back. 

The Knights’ lead ballooned to 26 as their offensive onslaught was too much for the Stags. 

Deo Cuajao led the charge for the Knights with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Neil Guarino and Kobe Monje had 13 points apiece for the 1-7 Knights, who missed the services of guard Kurt Reyson. 

Are, meanwhile, led the Stags with 20 points while Romel Calahat chipped in 14.

San Sebastian dropped to a 3-5 win-loss record.

vuukle comment

KNIGHTS

LETRAN

NCAA

SAN SEBASTIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion Nueva Ecija thwarted Pasay in Game 2, 71-62, to complete a series sweep and roar on to the semifinals of...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up against chasing rivals as teams below scramble...
Sports
fbtw
NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities will hold its 21st edition with 10 schools seeing...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up as the teams below scramble for handsome positions...
Sports
fbtw
Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

1 day ago
Officials and representatives of the Esports World Federation and General Association of World Sports Federations Macau China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The FEU Tamaraws completed a massive comeback as they grinded out a 49-46 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Mapua needed a huge second quarter salvo in taking the fight out of a hapless Arellano University early and hammering out...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario bounced back strong from an early double-bogey slip with a run of backside birdies as she came away with...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Another Creamline Cool Smasher is taking her talents overseas. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with