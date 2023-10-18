^

Sports

Brand new home-and-away volleyball league MPVA ready for takeoff

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 6:15pm
Brand new home-and-away volleyball league MPVA ready for takeoff
Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) commissioner Michael Tavera and MPVA legal counsel Atty. Glen Gacal (third and fourth from left, respectively) pose with other key personalities of the league during Wednesday's presser.
Philstar.com / Ralph Edwin Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) will kick off on Sunday, October 22, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, with eight teams battling for the inaugural championship. 

Teams from Bacoor, Binan, Caloocan, Marikina, Nasipit, Negros Oriental, Rizal and San Juan will duke it out in the home-and-away tournament. 

"This will be a fun, community-based league, full of home-grown players," MPVA commissioner Michael Tavera said at a press conference at the Club Filipino in San Juan Wednesday afternoon. 

Sunday’s first game will be between Caloocan and Negros Oriental, while the second match pits San Juan against host Rizal.

Former Sen. Manny Pacquiao is the founding chairman of the MPVA. 

Tavera said the league will also promote sports tourism. 

"The cities will be given an opportunity to promote or show their tourist spots of the city," he said in Filipino.

"It is part of the sports tourism, which is also being eyed by Senator Pacquiao.”

The MPVA previously said 10 teams — Marikina, Caloocan, Rizal, Binan, Agusan del Norte, Manila, Bulacan, Bacoor, Quezon City and a team called “Blue Hawks" — are keen on joining the league. 

However, it fell to just eight teams, as Bulacan, Manila and Quezon City "deferred" from joining. 

"The teams, because of the short time, they were not able to prepare that much. They deferred their joining," Tavera explained. 

"But in the next season, they are sure. And, there will be more teams next season, more than 10.” 

Meanwhile, Atty. Glen Gacal, MPVA’s general counsel, said that the league will nurture the grassroots volleyball program and provide a platform for homegrown players.

"This is to showcase talents not just here, but also all over the world," said Gacal.

Additionally, former professional volleyball player Shannen Palec will play for Marikina. The ex-UST Tigress saw action for Choco Mucho Flying Titans and Gerflor Defenders in the Premier Volleyball League.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion Nueva Ecija thwarted Pasay in Game 2, 71-62, to complete a series sweep and roar on to the semifinals of...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up against chasing rivals as teams below scramble...
Sports
fbtw
NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities will hold its 21st edition with 10 schools seeing...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up as the teams below scramble for handsome positions...
Sports
fbtw
Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

1 day ago
Officials and representatives of the Esports World Federation and General Association of World Sports Federations Macau China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The FEU Tamaraws completed a massive comeback as they grinded out a 49-46 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Mapua needed a huge second quarter salvo in taking the fight out of a hapless Arellano University early and hammering out...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario bounced back strong from an early double-bogey slip with a run of backside birdies as she came away with...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Another Creamline Cool Smasher is taking her talents overseas. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with