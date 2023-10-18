Brand new home-and-away volleyball league MPVA ready for takeoff

Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) commissioner Michael Tavera and MPVA legal counsel Atty. Glen Gacal (third and fourth from left, respectively) pose with other key personalities of the league during Wednesday's presser.

MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) will kick off on Sunday, October 22, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, with eight teams battling for the inaugural championship.

Teams from Bacoor, Binan, Caloocan, Marikina, Nasipit, Negros Oriental, Rizal and San Juan will duke it out in the home-and-away tournament.

"This will be a fun, community-based league, full of home-grown players," MPVA commissioner Michael Tavera said at a press conference at the Club Filipino in San Juan Wednesday afternoon.

Sunday’s first game will be between Caloocan and Negros Oriental, while the second match pits San Juan against host Rizal.

Former Sen. Manny Pacquiao is the founding chairman of the MPVA.

Tavera said the league will also promote sports tourism.

"The cities will be given an opportunity to promote or show their tourist spots of the city," he said in Filipino.

"It is part of the sports tourism, which is also being eyed by Senator Pacquiao.”

The MPVA previously said 10 teams — Marikina, Caloocan, Rizal, Binan, Agusan del Norte, Manila, Bulacan, Bacoor, Quezon City and a team called “Blue Hawks" — are keen on joining the league.

However, it fell to just eight teams, as Bulacan, Manila and Quezon City "deferred" from joining.

"The teams, because of the short time, they were not able to prepare that much. They deferred their joining," Tavera explained.

"But in the next season, they are sure. And, there will be more teams next season, more than 10.”

Meanwhile, Atty. Glen Gacal, MPVA’s general counsel, said that the league will nurture the grassroots volleyball program and provide a platform for homegrown players.

"This is to showcase talents not just here, but also all over the world," said Gacal.

Additionally, former professional volleyball player Shannen Palec will play for Marikina. The ex-UST Tigress saw action for Choco Mucho Flying Titans and Gerflor Defenders in the Premier Volleyball League.