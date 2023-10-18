^

Walker takes on Ankalaev in massive UFC 294 fight

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 5:43pm
Johnny Walker (pictured) will battle Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight match.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – When Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Johnny Walker steps into the Octagon Sunday, October 22 (2 a.m. Manila time), for UFC 294, he will fight not just for a win but to stem the tide of this wave of Russian fighters that have taken the UFC by storm.

Walker (21-7-0) will battle Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) in a light heavyweight match. 

Ankalaev is the favorite to win this fight. He is expected to then battle either current champion Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev or even Jiri Prochazka.

But Walker cautioned that the Russian not to look past him, looking to clean Ankalaev’s clock come Sunday.

“People say that I have to be worried when Magomed takes the fight to the ground? I am very good at jiu-jitsu. Just because I made my name as a knockout artist, that doesn’t mean I am not good at jiu-jitsu or wrestling,” said Walker.

Apparently, that “misjudgment of skill” has further lit a fire under Walker.

“I am more than ready to take this win.”

Walker has righted his ship with three consecutive wins. 

In late 2021, he was one of the biggest names in the UFC with the flamboyant star’s sensational knockouts. Then came the beat down from Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill knocking him out in the very first round to create this crisis of confidence.

In his last three wins, Walker has displayed more tactical nous rather than that all-out action style he displayed during his arrival in the UFC.

“You can say that I have become more of a well-rounded fighter,” underscored Walker. “Everyone talks about Magomed being an all-around fighter. That’s good. That’s good. But he is beatable.”

After all, Ankalaev drew with former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in UFC 282.

Ankalaev’s eight-month layoff notwithstanding, clearly it is an affront to Walker who feels people only view him as a one-trick pony. 

He also understands why these Russian fighters have such a fearsome reputation. 

“They come from a hard background and they have to fight their way out of poverty,” recounted Walker. “I have been to Russia and I understand. They are like Brazilians who play football or go into mixed martial arts — it is to better their lives. It is the same for me.”

This Sunday, he gets to prove both points and get a title shot.

“I work hard for every fight,” he summed up. “If I lose, I know I worked hard; it is just that I was beaten by a much better fighter. But I have trained and pushed myself for this. And I am going to get that win.”

