Sports

Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 5:24pm
L-Jay Gonzales (right) flirted with a double-double with 13 points and nine assists for FEU.
MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws completed a massive comeback as they grinded out a 49-46 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in their UAAP Season 86 clash Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Down by as much as 15 points in the first half, the Tamaraws stormed back and took a five-point lead in the final frame, 41-36, thanks to a personal run by Pat Sleat. 

But Adamson responded with a 7-2 barrage to tie the game anew at 43, capped by a Vince Magbuhos bank shot off a backdoor cut.

L-Jay Gonzales once again played the hero as he hit a floater to give the Tamaraws a 45-43 lead with 1:37 remaining. 

As the two teams traded misses, Gonzales sank a pair of free throws to give FEU a four-point cushion, 47-43, with 16.3 seconds remaining. 

Joem Sabandal hit a 3-pointer on the other end to cut the lead to one, but Royce Alforque iced the game with a pair of free throws. 

Sabandal missed a double-clutch 3-point attempt as time expired. 

Gonzales flirted with a double-double with 13 points and nine assists, while Sleat had 10 points in the low-scoring affair. 

Joshua Yerro contributed 12 points for Adamson. 

The Falcons outrebounded the Tamaraws, 56-41, and dished out 11 assists compared to eight for FEU. 

However, the San Marcelino-based squad had 23 turnovers and made just 16 of its 65 field goal attempts, good for 24.6%. 

FEU, meanwhile, shot 18 of 60 from the field, good for 30%.

