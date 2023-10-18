^

Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 5:09pm
Games Friday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. – CSB vs EAC
4 p.m. – San Beda vs San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua needed a huge second quarter salvo in taking the fight out of a hapless Arellano University early and hammering out a 79-65 victory Wednesday that kept it well-entrenched at the NCAA Season 99 helm at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Skipper Warren Bonifacio and Clint Escamis did most of the heavy lifting as they sparked that decisive second-quarter breakaway in lifting the Cardinals to their seventh win in eight outings and keeping their iron grip of the solo lead.

Bonifacio dropped a double-double effort with team-highs 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Escamis was at his multi-faceted best with nine points, nine boards, five assists and five steals.

“Sila mismo nag lead at nagpasahan kaya maganda tinakbo kanina,” said Mapua coach Randy Alcantara of the Bonifacio-Escamis tandem.

It was also Mapua’s most impressive win to date as it led by as much as 25 points late in the third canto.

“Ilang games na Arellano na talagang me tendency na kaya nila tambakan kalaban kaya palagi kami nagbilin na hindi pwede mag-relax, hindi puwede tignan standings kasi lahat pwede manalo sa mga line-up ngayon,” said Alcantara.

Alcantara also saw in his team the same heart that his Mapua team had when he was still a player in their back-to-back championship run in 1990 and 1991, which turned out to be the school’s last crown.

“Konti lang big man namin non, si Benny Cheng na nag 3-spot (small forward) sa PBA, siya sentro namin,” said Alcantara. “Pinakita namin nun malaki puso namin, nawitness ko kung gaano kalaki puso Benny Cheng na nagbigay ng championship namin nung 1991.”

“Malaki puso din nakita natin sa team na ito,” he added.

The Chiefs sputtered to 1-7.

The scores:

Mapua 79 – Bonifacio 14, Recto 12, Dalisay 12, Escamis 9, Cuenco 8, Hernandez 6, Igliane 5, Rosillo 4, Bancale 3, Asuncion 3, Sabsalon 3, Fornis 0

Arellano 65 – Sunga 16, Mallari 10, Talampas 8, Geronimo 7, Capulong 6, Valencia 5, Abastillas 5, Ongotan 2, Rosalin 2, Yanes 2, Tan 2, Dayrit 0, Villarente 0, dela Cruz 0, Lustina 0

Quarterscores: 16-15; 43-30; 65-45; 79-65

