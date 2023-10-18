^

'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 4:03pm
Though defending champions, the Blue Eagles are currently smack in the middle of the standings with a 3-3 record.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin admitted that his current Blue Eagles squad is not at par with his team that ruled the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament last year, as a finals rematch against undefeated UP looms over the weekend.

Though defending champions, the Blue Eagles are currently smack in the middle of the standings with a 3-3 record, with Baldwin’s wards looking more vulnerable than they’ve ever been in recent years.

Faced with their championship foes to end the first round, Baldwin had to be frank about how different his team is now.

“It’s definitely not a rematch. The names of the teams might be the same but we’re far cry from the same team that went out to play them [last year],” said Baldwin after the game.

In the middle of an up-and-down tournament, the Katipunan-based squad is left wanting for more.

“We have a lot to prove, you know? And every game is an opportunity for us to prove things,” he said.

An advantage for Baldwin’s Blue Eagles, though, is that they will be in the unique position of being underdogs against the Fighting Maroons. Despite winning it all last season, UP are the ones who look dominant in Season 86.

“You know, coaches are all liars right? We all say things that aren’t true. We all really love being underdogs and we hate being the favorites. So, you know, Goldwin [Monteverde] can sweat a little bit this week, which we want him to,” Baldwin quipped. 

“But you know, come game time on Sunday, he’s gonna be very confident in his team. He’s gonna be very confident in their performance, their strength. But he’s gonna worry, during the week, I think our performance today gave him a few different things to think about but we’ll be excited on Sunday.”

The UP game will be a chance for Ateneo to finish the first round with a winning record, while the Maroons, who have yet to play their game against La Salle as of press time, will look to maintain their hold on the No. 1 spot.

The Battle of Katipunan on Sunday, October 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena will cap off the first round.

