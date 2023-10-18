^

MPBL: Batangas advances to semis; Muntinlupa stays alive vs GenSan

Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 1:15pm
Ian Melencio presided over Muntinlupa's recovery from a 70-79 defeat in Game 1 with 16 points, 14 assists, eight assists and two steals.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas barged into the semifinal round while Muntinlupa got back on course in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season playoffs on Tuesday at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

The Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics dropped three straight triples in the homestretch to repeat over Imus SV Squad, 61-59, and sweep their best-of-three quarterfinal series in the South division.

The Muntinlupa Cagers, on the other hand, wasted a 27-point third quarter spread but held on to turn back the GenSan Warriors, 99-91, and force a Game 3 decider in their own quarterfinal series.

A 10-point cluster, the last five by Marco Balagtas, enabled Muntinlupa to break away, 86-59. Just when the Cagers were hoping for a smooth ride going to the last 10 minutes, however, the Warriors ended the third quarter with four straight points then greeted the fourth with a 14-point avalanche to move within 77-86.

GenSan threatened further at 91-96 following back-to-back triples by Mark Cruz with 2:04 to go. But the squad couldn't score after that, with Cruz even missing three straight free throws with 52 seconds left.

Ian Melencio presided over Muntinlupa's recovery from a 70-79 defeat in Game 1 with 16 points, 14 assists, eight assists and two steals to run away with the best player honors under Coach Aldrin Morante.

The Kawit-born Melencio, a legend in pocket tournaments in Cavite, was supported by Dave Moralde with 18 points plus six rebounds; JP Sarao with 13 points plus three rebounds; John Amores with 12 points and three rebounds; Reneford Ruaya with 11 points plus nine rebounds; and Val Acuna with 10.

GenSan got 19 points, five assists and four rebounds from Cruz; 15 points, six assists and four rebounds from Nico Elorde; and 12 points from John Wilson, who got ejected for two technical fouls.

Muntinlupa and GenSan will play the deciding Game 3 on October 17, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against Batangas.
With Batangas trailing, 50-52, Levi Hernandez, Jong Baloria and MJ Dela Virgen struck from afar to suddenly push the Athletics ahead, 59-54, with 31.9 seconds left.

Baloria then connected on a floater jumper against four charities by Imus for the marginal points that enabled Batangas to duplicate their 78-71 victory in Game 1.

Cedric Ablaza returned to the Batangas fold after a long absence and made an instant impact with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal to earn best player honors.

Hernandez chalked 12 points and eight rebounds for Batangas Coach Cholo Villanueva, who said hitting those big shots (3s) was a big momentum swing for them.

Ablaza compensated for the absence of Jeckster Apinan, who was feeling under the weather, according to Villanueva.

Imus has a chance to tie the game, but Jayjay Helterbrand missed from short range in the dying seconds.

Carlo Lastimosa was the lone Imus player in twin digits with 11.

The MPBL returns to the Caloocan Sports Complex on Friday with Pasig City MCW Sports and Caloocan Batang Kankaloo ending their quarterfinal series at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
