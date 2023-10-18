Eala loses to Belgian foe, crashes out of Jasmin Open

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala bowed out of the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia after suffering a tough 5-7, 0-6 loss against Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the first round of the tournament Tuesday night (Manila time.)

Mertens is the defending champion of the Monastir competition and is ranked No. 36 in the world.

After leading the first set, 5-1, Eala was on the verge of taking a huge upset over Mertens.

However, the 27-year-old Belgian asserted her mastery as she blanked Eala the rest of the way and took the first set, 7-5, in dominating fashion.

This seemingly took the air out of the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist Eala, as the 18-year-old did not win a game in the second set.

Eala defeated Tunisia’s Feryel Ben Hassen, 6-1, 6-0, and France’s Elsa Jacquemot, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, in the tournament qualifiers for a berth in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Filipina and Romania’s Oana Gavrila also bowed out of the doubles’ play after suffering a 3-6, 4-6 loss to the pair of Bibiane Schoofs from the Netherlands and Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

This capped Eala’s first pro stint since the Asiad.