Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

MANILA, Philippines – Officials and representatives of the Esports World Federation and General Association of World Sports Federations Macau China paid a courtesy call to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann on Monday.

In the photo (from left) are PSC Commissioner Walter Torres; Esports World Federation Chairman and Asian Television content Corporation CEO Engr. Reynaldo Sanchez; former Pagcor Gaming Department head Reynaldo De Guzman; General Association of World Sports Federations Macau China Chairman and President World Sports University Dr. Che Kuong Hon and Esports World Federation Founder and President Arniel Gutierrez.