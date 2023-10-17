^

Laure sisters tow Chery Tiggo past Farm Fresh to begin PVL bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 17, 2023 | 5:33pm
Laure sisters tow Chery Tiggo past Farm Fresh to begin PVL bid
EJ (left) and Eya Laure led Chery Tiggo's offense.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

3 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Galeries Tower
5 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari
7 p.m.- Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo drew strength from sisters Eya and EJ Laure as it repulsed a much-revitalized Farm Fresh, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, Tuesday to launch its bid in the Premier Volleyball League’s second All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Eya and EJ unloaded 14 and 13 points, respectively, as the Crossovers claimed their first win that they hoped would help them reclaim the title they last won in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble two years ago.

“I’m just happy that the players are healthy,” said a relieved Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.

For Eya, a former University of Santo Tomas superstar who is hoping to carve a name in the pros, they just refused to lose.

“Nasabi na ni coach na slow start and test of character, ayaw talaga namin matalo,” said Laure.

It was a heartbreaker of a defeat for the Jerry Yee-mentored Foxies, who led in the first set (20-16), the second (10-7) and the last (18-10), but just couldn’t hang on to it.

But it looked like Farm Fresh, paced by Tricia Tubu with 15 points, appeared headed to stealing a set and potentially turning the tide in its favor when it zoomed to an 18-10 advantage.

It proved to be its last as Princess Robles spearheaded a furious comeback that helped Chery Tiggo knot the count at 19.

After a Jade Gentapa kill and a Rizza Cruz block, Farm Fresh regained a 22-20 lead and what appeared at first as control before fading into the night following five straight points anchored on the Laure sisters and new pickup Ivy Perez.

“Medyo slow start nung third but because of their determination, nagkaroon na din kami ng jelling at naitawid namin ang third,” said Velez.

For Robles, who ended up with 10 hits, it was their faith and their defense that spelled the difference.

“Tiwala lang ako ke coach, nasubukan floor defense at sa net blocking namin,” said Robles.

