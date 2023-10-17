LOOK: PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup rosters
October 17, 2023 | 11:48am
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA on Tuesday released the official team rosters for its upcoming Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.
STAR’s Olmin Leyba posted on X (formerly Twitter) the lineup sheets.
Lineups of defending champion Barangay Ginebra and Blackwater pic.twitter.com/gABJGYm3Ag— Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) October 17, 2023
The Commissioner’s Cup will tip off on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with a lone game between TNT and Magnolia slated at 7 p.m.
The Season 47 awards, formally called the Leo Awards, and the opening ceremony will precede the TNT Magnolia game.
