^

Sports

LOOK: PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup rosters

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
October 17, 2023 | 11:48am
LOOK: PBA Season 48 Commissionerâ��s Cup rosters

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA on Tuesday released the official team rosters for its upcoming Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

STAR’s Olmin Leyba posted on X (formerly Twitter) the lineup sheets.

The Commissioner’s Cup will tip off on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with a lone game between TNT and Magnolia slated at 7 p.m.

The Season 47 awards, formally called the Leo Awards, and the opening ceremony will precede the TNT Magnolia game.

vuukle comment

PBA

PBA COMMISSIONER'S CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bullpups nip Baby Falcons for solo PG Flex lead

Bullpups nip Baby Falcons for solo PG Flex lead

23 hours ago
National University seized the lone spot atop the PG Flex Inter Secondary tournament standings after squeaking past Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Isleta, Chua lead charge in National swimming tryouts

Isleta, Chua lead charge in National swimming tryouts

1 day ago
The most decorated juniors and elite swimmers as expected dominated the final day of the Philippine Aquatics-organized National...
Sports
fbtw
NU escapes La Salle in OT

NU escapes La Salle in OT

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With Jake Figueroa and Patrick Yu as the lead forces, National U scraped past La Salle in overtime, 80-77, and snatched the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 Season 3 gets going

PBA 3x3 Season 3 gets going

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After a two-month break, it’s back to the PBA 3x3 half-court wars for multi-titled TNT and 10 equally determined o...
Sports
fbtw
LA Olympics can be 'beacon of light', says chairman

LA Olympics can be 'beacon of light', says chairman

20 hours ago
Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman said Monday he hoped the Olympics could be a "beacon of light and hope" for the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nueva Ecija repels Pasay to enter MPBL semis

Nueva Ecija repels Pasay to enter MPBL semis

3 hours ago
Defending champion Nueva Ecija thwarted Pasay, 71-62, on Monday to barge into the semifinal round of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Bullpups top Baby Falcons

Bullpups top Baby Falcons

13 hours ago
National University, led by Collins Akowe and Alnhumaeri Usop, seized the lone spot atop the PG Flex Inter Secondary tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Para bets leave for Hangzhou

Para bets leave for Hangzhou

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine team eyes to surpass, if not replicate, its 10-gold, 11th-place performance in the last Asian Para Games in...
Sports
fbtw
Bigger, better IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa up

Bigger, better IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa up

13 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa aims to surpass the success of its inaugural staging in Palawan last year in terms of participation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with