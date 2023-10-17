Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal Invitational slated

Photo shows the Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team made up of Precious Casapao, Demely Rollon, Isabella Bandoja, Catherine Calatin, Kayla Santiago, Jada Bicierro, Mykaella Abeto, Althea Rebosura, Trisha Advincula, Mary Joy dela Cruz, Lhei Ycong, Jamielyn Nañez, Princess Cristobas, Joan Centino, Sheila Fabian, Agot Danton, Hannah Muros, Vrendelle Nuera and Lanie Ortillo with head coach Vic Hermans, assistant coaches Roy Moore, Floyd Crisologo, Jhayson Turco and and physio Annarie Paculan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines faces New Zealand and Indonesia in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal Invitational from Oct. 18 to 22 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The pocket tournament aims to help establish and grow the foundations of a future national women’s futsal team in line with the newly-established FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup that kicks off in 2025.

Featuring five players per side, futsal is one of the world’s fastest growing indoor sports. It is already played in the Palarong Pambansa and in the Batang Pinoy.

The meet is hosted by the PFF and the Philippine Sports Commission and backed by official sponsors MVP Sports Foundation, Amici, Cara Mia Cakes & Gelato, Chronos Athletics, and the Henry V. Moran Foundation (THVMF).

“I have discovered that futsal is the ideal fit for the Philippines. Our Foundation has supported underprivileged kids in foundations, NGOs and public schools across the country. They were all playing indoors and in the streets in small-sided games, so it was natural for us to help develop a platform for them with the PFF, and that platform is futsal,” said Danny Moran, chairman of the Moran Foundation.

Moran believes in the potential of futsal to not only transform lives but also to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

PFF president Mariano Araneta has set his sights on the Philippines becoming a formidable force in women’s futsal on the international stage.