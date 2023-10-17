^

Sports

Bullpups top Baby Falcons

The Philippine Star
October 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Bullpups top Baby Falcons
Collins Akowe finished with a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for NU.
PG Flex

MANILA, Philippines — National University, led by Collins Akowe and Alnhumaeri Usop, seized the lone spot atop the PG Flex Inter Secondary tournament standings after squeaking past Adamson University, 74-71 on Sunday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

NU improved to 5-0 while Adamson dropped to a tie with Letran for second place with identical 4-1 records after the Squires dominated the PCU-D Dolphins, 67-50.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NU escapes La Salle in OT

NU escapes La Salle in OT

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With Jake Figueroa and Patrick Yu as the lead forces, National U scraped past La Salle in overtime, 80-77, and snatched the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 Season 3 gets going

PBA 3x3 Season 3 gets going

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After a two-month break, it’s back to the PBA 3x3 half-court wars for multi-titled TNT and 10 equally determined o...
Sports
fbtw
Altas add to Knights&rsquo; woes

Altas add to Knights’ woes

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Perpetual Help, playing tough defense in the first half then exploding offensively in the second, kept three-peat champion...
Sports
fbtw
Isleta, Chua lead charge in National swimming tryouts

Isleta, Chua lead charge in National swimming tryouts

1 day ago
The most decorated juniors and elite swimmers as expected dominated the final day of the Philippine Aquatics-organized National...
Sports
fbtw
Molina lead Daquis-less Cignal past PLDT

Molina lead Daquis-less Cignal past PLDT

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Ces Molina came out in MVP form as she powered a Rachel Daquis-less Cignal to a 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over sister...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lillard, Giannis power Bucks past Lakers

Lillard, Giannis power Bucks past Lakers

4 hours ago
Damian Lillard made a triumphant NBA pre-season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, combining well with Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw
No more player timeout in PBA

No more player timeout in PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 hours ago
There’s an interesting new rule that the PBA will implement in the new season that opens Nov. 5. In a twist that puts...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas bare 29-member Australia camp roster; Miclat back for Olympic qualifiers

Filipinas bare 29-member Australia camp roster; Miclat back for Olympic qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team announced a 29-member squad for the Filipinas’ camp in Australia...
Sports
fbtw
LA Olympics can be 'beacon of light', says chairman

LA Olympics can be 'beacon of light', says chairman

11 hours ago
Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman said Monday he hoped the Olympics could be a "beacon of light and hope" for the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with