Bullpups top Baby Falcons

Collins Akowe finished with a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for NU.

MANILA, Philippines — National University, led by Collins Akowe and Alnhumaeri Usop, seized the lone spot atop the PG Flex Inter Secondary tournament standings after squeaking past Adamson University, 74-71 on Sunday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

NU improved to 5-0 while Adamson dropped to a tie with Letran for second place with identical 4-1 records after the Squires dominated the PCU-D Dolphins, 67-50.