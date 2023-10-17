Bullpups top Baby Falcons
October 17, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — National University, led by Collins Akowe and Alnhumaeri Usop, seized the lone spot atop the PG Flex Inter Secondary tournament standings after squeaking past Adamson University, 74-71 on Sunday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.
NU improved to 5-0 while Adamson dropped to a tie with Letran for second place with identical 4-1 records after the Squires dominated the PCU-D Dolphins, 67-50.
