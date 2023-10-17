Para bets leave for Hangzhou

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine team eyes to surpass, if not replicate, its 10-gold, 11th-place performance in the last Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia five years ago as it plunges into action in the Hangzhou, China edition set Oct. 22 to 28.

The first batch of the 176-strong delegation, which is composed mostly of the proud and determined chess squad, left the country yesterday with a stopover in Hong Kong.

Leading the chessers are Darry Bernardo and Cheyzer Mendoza, who delivered five and four mints, respectively, in last May’s ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.