Bigger, better IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa up

MANILA, Philippines — The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa aims to surpass the success of its inaugural staging in Palawan last year in terms of participation and impact with its second edition on Nov. 12 serving as host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

Puerto Princesa is putting up a whopping P500,000 (around US$8,800) as the top prize in the premier 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run race laid out on an exacting course in the tropical paradise with a bustling urban center.

The IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa joins the 2023 Global IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event internationally while marking the first such event in the country.

“We are very excited to return to Puerto Princesa and host the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for the organizing The IRONMAN Group.

“This event will bring athletes of all levels, each contributing to their team for the Asia TriClub Championship designation. The energy and sense of community among the TriClubs closely mimic the warm and hospitable nature of Puerto Princesa and the culture that surrounds it and we look forward to welcoming the athletes from all over the world to the unique and vibrant city,” added Edwards.

Ten events across five regions currently make up the Global TriClub Championship Series in the season about to end.