^

Sports

Bigger, better IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa up

The Philippine Star
October 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Bigger, better IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa up
File photo shows 1,200 triathletes compete in the IronMan 70.3 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Nov. 17, 2023.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa aims to surpass the success of its inaugural staging in Palawan last year in terms of participation and impact with its second edition on Nov. 12 serving as host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

Puerto Princesa is putting up a whopping P500,000 (around US$8,800) as the top prize in the premier 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run race laid out on an exacting course in the tropical paradise with a bustling urban center.

The IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa joins the 2023 Global IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event internationally while marking the first such event in the country.

“We are very excited to return to Puerto Princesa and host the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for the organizing The IRONMAN Group.

“This event will bring athletes of all levels, each contributing to their team for the Asia TriClub Championship designation. The energy and sense of community among the TriClubs closely mimic the warm and hospitable nature of Puerto Princesa and the culture that surrounds it and we look forward to welcoming the athletes from all over the world to the unique and vibrant city,” added Edwards.

Ten events across five regions currently make up the Global TriClub Championship Series in the season about to end.

vuukle comment

IRONMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NU escapes La Salle in OT

NU escapes La Salle in OT

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With Jake Figueroa and Patrick Yu as the lead forces, National U scraped past La Salle in overtime, 80-77, and snatched the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 Season 3 gets going

PBA 3x3 Season 3 gets going

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After a two-month break, it’s back to the PBA 3x3 half-court wars for multi-titled TNT and 10 equally determined o...
Sports
fbtw
Altas add to Knights&rsquo; woes

Altas add to Knights’ woes

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Perpetual Help, playing tough defense in the first half then exploding offensively in the second, kept three-peat champion...
Sports
fbtw
Isleta, Chua lead charge in National swimming tryouts

Isleta, Chua lead charge in National swimming tryouts

1 day ago
The most decorated juniors and elite swimmers as expected dominated the final day of the Philippine Aquatics-organized National...
Sports
fbtw
Molina lead Daquis-less Cignal past PLDT

Molina lead Daquis-less Cignal past PLDT

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Ces Molina came out in MVP form as she powered a Rachel Daquis-less Cignal to a 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over sister...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Petro Gazz, F2 begin PVL All-Filipino bids

Petro Gazz, F2 begin PVL All-Filipino bids

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics will launch their ambitious title campaign as they duel with newbie Galeries Tower and Akari,...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim successfully defends Shriners Children's Open title&nbsp;

Korea's Tom Kim successfully defends Shriners Children's Open title 

13 hours ago
Korean star Tom Kim became the first golfer to successfully defend the Shriners Children's Open in 24 years after he closed...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino paralympic athletes eye better result in Asian Games

Filipino paralympic athletes eye better result in Asian Games

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine team sets out to surpass, if not replicate, its 10-gold, 11th-place performance in the last Asian Games in...
Sports
fbtw
Roque now among go-to guys for Altas

Roque now among go-to guys for Altas

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Everybody knew but himself that Jun Roque is the next man up to take the cudgels from University of Perpetual Help super senior...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with