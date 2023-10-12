^

Sports

UAAP referees get 3-week suspension for 'subpar' grades

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 3:03pm
UAAP referees get 3-week suspension for 'subpar' grades
UAAP
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP suspended three referees after receiving “subpar” grades from the Referee Game Report Card.

In a statement, UAAP Season 86 basketball commissioner Xavier Nunag said that the three referees will be suspended for three weeks.

"We take the responsibility of providing competent and professional referees to the league very seriously, and it is essential that all officials maintain the highest level of integrity and accuracy. The suspension is intended to give the referees the opportunity to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance,” Nunag said.

"Please be assured that we will make every effort to find suitable replacements during the suspension and we will continue to monitor the performance of all our referees with the help of concrete data to ensure the highest standards are maintained,” he added.

The identities of the referees were not revealed by the commissioner.
It was also unclear which games were called by the referees.

“This decision underscores the UAAP's dedication to fostering excellence in basketball officiating and ensuring that the sport's integrity remains paramount,” Nunag said.

The commissioner, before the season started, said that that integrity will “always be present in the games.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles, maroons pull off big wins &nbsp;

Eagles, maroons pull off big wins  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Title favorites Ateneo and University of the Philippines staved off strong resistance from University of the East and Far...
Sports
fbtw
NU players themselves crafted game plan vs UST, coach bares

NU players themselves crafted game plan vs UST, coach bares

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The tough loss against the UP Fighting Maroons seemingly lit a fire under the NU Bulldogs as they vented their ire on the...
Sports
fbtw
Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers rode a massive third quarter blitz to demolish the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 71-58, in their UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs added to the misery of the lowly UST Growling Tigers, 87-69, in their UAAP Season 86 basketball...
Sports
fbtw
New PBA season to begin with a bang

New PBA season to begin with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
After an extended break in support of Gilas Pilipinas, the PBA is preparing to roll out a new season featuring the return...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine tryouts for Asian swim tilt slated at Rizal Memorial

Philippine tryouts for Asian swim tilt slated at Rizal Memorial

4 hours ago
Putting premium on quality over quantity, the Philippine Aquatics is looking for a lean number of 44 swimmers to comprise...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, Caloocan eye MPBL semis

Pampanga, Caloocan eye MPBL semis

5 hours ago
Pampanga and Caloocan shoot for semifinal slots when they tackle separate rivals on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw

Generals disarm Pirates  

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals are whipping boys no more.
Sports
fbtw
Shelton turns table on Sinner

Shelton turns table on Sinner

16 hours ago
US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton fought back from a set down to defeat Jannik Sinner on Tuesday and reach the Shanghai Masters...
Sports
fbtw
RMSC upgrade to cost P3.7 billion

RMSC upgrade to cost P3.7 billion

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann sees the need to upgrade and even build new facilities at the Rizal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with