UAAP referees get 3-week suspension for 'subpar' grades

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP suspended three referees after receiving “subpar” grades from the Referee Game Report Card.

In a statement, UAAP Season 86 basketball commissioner Xavier Nunag said that the three referees will be suspended for three weeks.

"We take the responsibility of providing competent and professional referees to the league very seriously, and it is essential that all officials maintain the highest level of integrity and accuracy. The suspension is intended to give the referees the opportunity to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance,” Nunag said.

"Please be assured that we will make every effort to find suitable replacements during the suspension and we will continue to monitor the performance of all our referees with the help of concrete data to ensure the highest standards are maintained,” he added.

The identities of the referees were not revealed by the commissioner.

It was also unclear which games were called by the referees.

“This decision underscores the UAAP's dedication to fostering excellence in basketball officiating and ensuring that the sport's integrity remains paramount,” Nunag said.

The commissioner, before the season started, said that that integrity will “always be present in the games.”