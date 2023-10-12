Maiden motorcycle trade festival slated in Clark

From left: Atty. Paul Christian Cervantes, director of CDC; Atty. Agnes Devanadera president and CEO of CDC; Johnny Tan, president and CEO of Kilton Motor Corporation; Cesar Ayuyao, chief operating officer of Kilton Motor Corporation; and professional racers at the back who will also join CIFOS.

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Pampanga – The 1st Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS) is set to take place from November 17-19, 2023 at Clark Speedway in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The annual event aims to bring together motorcycle manufacturers, dealers and producers of motorcycle parts and accessories to showcase their products and services to the public.

CIFOS will serve as a platform for motorcycle industry designers, owners and enthusiasts to share their expertise, knowledge and skills with the general public through various events and activities. The festival aims to promote trade and tourism in the country by highlighting the advancements in motorcycle technology and safety gears.

The three-day event will feature a wide range of components, including indoor and outdoor exhibitions, corporate displays, product launching, DIY’s and product demonstrations, and a cycle show displaying unique and customized motorcycles. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the latest in motorcycle technology and connect with industry innovators and aftermarket suppliers.

One of the main highlights of CIFOS will be the local and international races, including the National Motorcycle Grand Prix featuring the Yamaha R3 Race of Champions, Underbone Class, Scooter Class, Superbike Class and the Pirelli Cup. Additionally, there will be a Motorcycle Safety and Security Workshop, special events for kids, motorcycle clinics, production demonstrations, and DIY sessions.

“At CIFOS, we aim to showcase the best of the motorcycle industry and promote Clark City as the centre of motorsports in the Philippines. The festival will also feature Motorcycle Parade, Motorcycle Associations Fun Day, CHILL Sabado Night, and other exciting activities. “We are thrilled to present CIFOS and provide a platform for motorcycle enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their passion. This event will be a testament to the growth and innovation in the motorcycle industry,” said Johnny Tan, President, and CEO of Kilton Motor Corp.

The 1st Clark International Festival of Speed is organized with the CDC and supported by various motorcycle industry stakeholders. For more information and updates, please contact the CIFOS secretariat at +63 945 842 0860.