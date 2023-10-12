^

Sports

‘Lucky charm’ Acaylar eyes PVL success with Gerflor Defenders

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 12:25pm
â��Lucky charmâ�� Acaylar eyes PVL success with Gerflor Defenders
Gerflor head coach Sammy Acaylar
Facebook / PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Many-time NCAA volleyball champion coach Sammy Acaylar is aiming to bring his “lucky charm” as a champion to the Premier Volleyball League.

Acaylar, who will be handling the reins for the Gerflor Defenders in the upcoming PVL All-Filipino Conference, said that he is hoping his experience as a champion coach will rub off to the team.

“As a coach of Gerflor, I would like to share my [being a] lucky charm as a champion,” he told reporters Wednesday.

However, the coach acknowledged that that leap would not happen immediately.

Gerflor finished 12th in the league last conference, ending it without a win.
“If we lose, we lose. We are taking things one step at a time for the meantime,” Acaylar said.

“I want my team to enjoy and know me as their head coach,” he added.

Being a first-timer in handling a PVL team, the coach said he is eyeing to bring what he did for his men’s teams to the women’s.

“I know that it will happen when the time comes. That’s why, my theme song is, ‘Pagdating ng Panahon’.”

Acaylar tapped some of his former players into the team, which would bring familiarity.

“What I did was I recruited some players from Perpetual and some players from the military. And I know a lot of them. I handled them already so they know my attitude,” he said.

“But then, I talked to all my players that this is me, this is my system and my style so they have to study it first.”

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eagles, maroons pull off big wins &nbsp;

Eagles, maroons pull off big wins  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Title favorites Ateneo and University of the Philippines staved off strong resistance from University of the East and Far...
Sports
fbtw
NU players themselves crafted game plan vs UST, coach bares

NU players themselves crafted game plan vs UST, coach bares

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The tough loss against the UP Fighting Maroons seemingly lit a fire under the NU Bulldogs as they vented their ire on the...
Sports
fbtw
Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers rode a massive third quarter blitz to demolish the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 71-58, in their UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

Bulldogs deal Tigers 17th straight UAAP loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs added to the misery of the lowly UST Growling Tigers, 87-69, in their UAAP Season 86 basketball...
Sports
fbtw

Quit was never Gilas option

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Gilas lead assistant coach Richard del Rosario disclosed the other day that with the uncertainty of which players would be allowed to suit up in the recent Hangzhou Asian Games less than a week before departure,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Generals disarm Pirates  

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals are whipping boys no more.
Sports
fbtw
Shelton turns table on Sinner

Shelton turns table on Sinner

13 hours ago
US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton fought back from a set down to defeat Jannik Sinner on Tuesday and reach the Shanghai Masters...
Sports
fbtw
POC chief not buying PSC claims

POC chief not buying PSC claims

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino isn’t buying the Philippine Sports Commission’s claims...
Sports
fbtw
RMSC upgrade to cost P3.7 billion

RMSC upgrade to cost P3.7 billion

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann sees the need to upgrade and even build new facilities at the Rizal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with