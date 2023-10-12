^

Sports

Bronze result in VTV Cup fires up Choco Mucho

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 11:42am
Bronze result in VTV Cup fires up Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ third place finish in the VTV Cup in Vietnam last August will serve as an inspiration for the team coming into the upcoming Premier Volleyball League conference, its head coach said.

In an interview Wednesday, Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said he is expecting that the momentum brought by their podium result would extend to PVL All-Filipino conference, which will kick off Sunday.

“The team is very excited for the upcoming third conference. The result of the VTV, hopefully, we can bring it with us in the third conference [of the PVL,]” Alinsunurin told reporters in Filipino.

“So, we are hoping that we can adjust to what we are doing. We have to continue what we have been doing in training, and hopefully, the result of the conference will be good,” he added.

In the VTV Cup, stars Sisi Rondina and Maddie Madayag bagged the Best Outside Spiker and Best Middle Blocker awards, respectively.

Alinsunurin said that they are aiming for something bigger in the latest PVL conference.

“In our first conference, we just tried to win games. In the second conference, we were able to win games but it was not enough. Now, we were given a chance to go international and we were able to show the system that I am giving them. Now, with the good result, I told them we have to reach our collective goal for this conference,” the coach said.

“It is good that we started it already. We just have to continue.”

Choco Mucho will kick off PVL campaign against defending All-Filipino champions Creamline Cool Smashers at 7 p.m. Sunday.

vuukle comment

CHOCO MUCHO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons eye win No. 5 vs winless Tigers

Maroons eye win No. 5 vs winless Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Vengeful University of the Philippines attempts to zero-in on a first-round sweep when it shoots for win No. 5 against listless...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa to miss Pogoy in PBA season kickoff

Tropa to miss Pogoy in PBA season kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
TNT gunner Roger Pogoy is unlikely to see action in the PBA’s season-opening Commissioner’s Cup due to his current...
Sports
fbtw
Gella-Macatula pair strikes in IBF world bowling

Gella-Macatula pair strikes in IBF world bowling

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Grace Gella and Krizziah Tabora-Macatula delivered the country’s first women’s doubles medal in the IBF World...
Sports
fbtw
NU clashes with UST, Adamson collides with FEU

NU clashes with UST, Adamson collides with FEU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Undefeated squads National U, University of Santo Tomas, Adamson and Far Eastern U figure in gigantic showdowns to fire off...
Sports
fbtw
The next big thing in track?

The next big thing in track?

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The search for the next big thing in athletics continues, propelled by the measurable success of the Philippines in the Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe brace over Dutch fires unbeaten France to Euro 2024

Mbappe brace over Dutch fires unbeaten France to Euro 2024

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe fired France into next year's European Championships, scoring twice as his side kept their unbeaten qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Harden will play for 76ers but can't fix Morey relationship

Harden will play for 76ers but can't fix Morey relationship

3 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden said his relationship with Sixers executive Daryl Morey cannot be repaired but...
Sports
fbtw
TNT&rsquo;s Pogoy sidelined due to heart condition

TNT’s Pogoy sidelined due to heart condition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
RR Pogoy is set to miss a few months of PBA action due to a heart issue.
Sports
fbtw
Halloween Costume Golf Challenge slated in Intramuros

Halloween Costume Golf Challenge slated in Intramuros

3 hours ago
Night golf will never be the same again as Club Intramuros stages the “Spooktacular Swings: Halloween Costume Golf Challenge”...
Sports
fbtw
Injury medication could've led to Brownlee&rsquo;s positive doping result, says POC chief

Injury medication could've led to Brownlee’s positive doping result, says POC chief

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The positive drug test on Justin Brownlee may be due to his prescription medicine for his injury, Philippine Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with