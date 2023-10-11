^

Archers launch 23-0 3rd quarter assault to shoot down Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 9:39pm
Michael Phillips (center) dunks the ball all over the Adamson Soaring Falcons
MANILA Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers rode a massive third quarter blitz to demolish the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 71-58, in their UAAP Season 86 clash Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Trailing by three, 35-38, in the third quarter, the Green Archers uncorked a 23-0 blast to take a 58-38 lead capped by a tough stepback jumper by Kevin Quiambao.

Adamson ended the massive rally with a 3-pointer, but Quiambao responded with a trey of his own to give La Salle a 20-point cushion anew.

The stretch forward had 15 points in the third quarter as the Green Archers breezed through to the finish line.

Quiambao led La Salle with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Phillips had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Evan Nelle stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Jhon Calisay had 12 points for Adamson.

After going down by 10, 18-8, the Soaring Falcons stormed back and took a 33-32 lead going into the half with a 7-0 run.

But,l the Green Archers used a 29-11 third quarter to have a 61-44 lead.

With the win, La Salle is now holding a 3-1 win-loss record, winning two straight games.

The Falcons, meanwhile, fell to 2-2.

