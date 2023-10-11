Chameleons, Highrisers to spice up new PVL conference

Representatives of PVL teams pose during the presser Wednesday at the Discovery Suites in Ortigas.

MANILA, Philippines – Two new teams are set to add excitement to the upcoming 2nd All-Filipino Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), which will kick off Sunday, October 15.

The NXLED Chameleons and the Galeries Tower Highrisers will get to test their mettle against the country’s top pro volleyball squads.

“At this point, one thing for sure is gonna be more exciting because of the two new teams. We have more games now,” PVL director Sherwin Malonzo told reporters Wednesday at the Discovery Suites in Ortigas.

Malonzo said that all teams are now “leveling up” through their respective training sessions, and that there is not a single team that will be sure champions.

“Everybody wants to beat everybody, and everybody wants to win. So, I do not think that we can say one team is standing out,” he added.

“We know some teams are standing out, but the ball is round.”

The Gerflor Defenders will test NXLED in the first game Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while the second match will be between the PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Cignal HD Spikers.

The final game on Sunday will be between the defending All-Filipino champions Creamline Cool Smashers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

The upcoming tournament will also have a few changes.

For instance, there will be only one technical timeout and one coach’s timeout for each set.

The change court will also now happen only once in the entire game, after the second set.

There will be no change set anymore when games go into the fifth set, and there will be no technical timeout in the final set.

Additionally, there will still be two video challenges per set, and, if the video challenge is correct, the challenge will not be taken.