Sports

Eagles stymie Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 4:13pm
Eagles stymie Warriors
Kai Ballungay (No. 1) led Ateneo with 18 points, 11 boards and five assists.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles returned to the win column after soaring past the UE Red Warriors, 76-69, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Leading by just a point, 65-64, in the fourth quarter, the Blue Eagles unleashed two straight 3-pointers courtesy of Kai Ballungay and Jared Brown to push their lead to seven, 71-64.

But Abdul Sawat and Precious Momowei scored five straight points for UE to cut the lead to two anew. These were the final points for the Red Warriors, who went scoreless in the final three minutes of the game. 

Brown canned in a dagger 3-pointer from way beyond to give Ateneo a 74-69 margin with less than two minutes left. 

A pair of free throws late set the final score. 

Ballungay led Ateneo with 18 points, 11 boards and five assists. He was followed by Joseph Obasa with 16 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. 

Ethan Galang, Momowei and Wello Lingolingo all had 12 markers apiece for UE.

Ateneo shot 25-of-34 from the free throw line. UE, meanwhile, had only four free throws throughout the game, making one. 

With the win, the defending champions are now holding a 2-2 win-loss slate. They recovered from a heartbreaking 74-71 defeat to Adamson last Saturday.

UE also dropped to 2-2.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

UAAP
