Marcial should've won Asiad gold, says Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao, the Philippines should already be having four gold medals right now in the 19th Asian Games.

In an event at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City Friday night, Pacquiao said that boxer Eumir Marcial should have won his gold medal match against Chinese boxer Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke at the HZ Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Pacquiao said that for him, the Filipino should have gotten the decision in the close fight.

“He scored more points [for me.] He won the third round,” the veteran boxer told reporters in FIlipino.

“I do not know [why Eumir lost.] We could not dictate what we want to the judges,” he added.

Marcial secured the first round after a right hook connected on the Chinese boxer’s head, prompting the referee to call a standing eight count.

Tuohetaerbieke, meanwhile, retaliated in the second round as his relentless punches also forced the referee to call a standing eight count on Marcial.

With all judges scoring the bout 19-19 at the end of the second round, the two boxers slugged it out in the final canto.

Marcial and his power punching, however, fell short as all five judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Tuohetaerbieke.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao played coy when asked about the rumors of a Pacquiao-Mayweather 2.

He merely shrugged his shoulders and told reporters to “wait for the announcement” that would come “soon.”