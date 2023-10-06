‘Freaking get that gold’: Obiena rooting hard for Gilas in Asiad finals vs Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Asian Games gold medalist EJ Obiena had some choice words to try and motivate Gilas Pilipinas ahead of their gold medal game against Jordan Friday night.

Jordan defeated the Philippines in the final game of the Group C, 87-62.

Now the two teams will meet each other for the Asiad men’s basketball final. This time, for all the marbles.

“Freaking get that gold, that is it,” Obiena told reporters at the Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila when asked about his message to Gilas Pilipinas.

“It is just as simple as that,” he added.

Obiena won the first gold medal of the Philippines in the Asian Games for pole vault.

Now, the Philippines has three gold medals, with ju-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez following suit.

Gilas, who overcame a 20 point hole against hosts China in the semifinals, will try to win the first gold medal for basketball since 1962.

Obiena, for his part, voiced pride in the Philippines’ performance at the Asiad.

“I’m very proud of how the athletes have been performing, putting their hearts out right there. Some people are taking a punch in the face, so it’s amazing what we’re doing,” Obiena said.

“I still believe the results are not showing how great the athletes are. There are certain things that are happening that are out of our control, sports is such a variable thing. Nothing is set in stone until you’ve won what you need to win and jumped what you need to jump.”

The Philippines, with three golds, two silvers and 12 bronzes, is currently 18th in the medal tally.