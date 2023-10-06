^

Sports

Pickleball takes root at Ayala Malls with clinics, tournaments

Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 4:37pm
Pickleball takes root at Ayala Malls with clinics, tournaments
To further help promote and popularize the racket sport, courts will be set up at various Ayala Malls aside from the one currently placed at Market! Market! in Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines – Pickleball, considered as the fastest growing sport in the US and in other parts of the world the last five years, expects to pick up steam in the local sporting front with Ayala Malls at the forefront of boosting its popularity through staging of clinics and inter-mall tournaments at its mall chains.

“We feel it’s a unique sport that can bring lots of different types of people together and in my eyes, this fits perfectly into what we want Ayala Malls to be — a place where everybody is welcome and at home,” said Mariana Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Malls.

No less than Mariana’s father Jaime, mother Lizzy, and brother Jaime Alfonso led the launch of the event at the Greenbelt Fashion Walk in Makati City yesterday through an exhibition game in front of huge mall goers.

To further help promote and popularize the racket sport, courts will be set up at various Ayala Malls aside from the one currently placed at Market! Market! in Taguig.

Clinics, in fact, will be conducted starting Saturday with the inter-mall tournament to be held starting next month.

“This is especially exciting to us, part of why my father, mother and brother are here today (yesterday). We love the sport and it’s been a chance for us to connect and spend time together and kick back,” said Mariana. “We kind of bonded and enjoyed the sport together and I feel it could be the same for many families and communities.”

Others who graced the event launch were Philippine Pickleball Federation president Armando Tantoco and Toby Claudio of Toby’s Sports, the country’s largest sporting goods retailer and one of the main supporters of Pickleball.

“We started (in 2016) when Sara Ashley, one of the top pickleball players who had migrated to the US, introduced it to us badminton players,” said Tantoco, whose federation, established four years ago, is a full member of the International Federation of Pickleball.

“If somebody like Sara can excel in the sport and she’s not even five feet tall and excels in it, why can’t we all,” said Tantoco.

Claudio, for his part, said they have come out with a pickleball line that includes paddles, pickleballs, bags and other merchandise.

“In my 45 years in the business, we’ve seen so many sports come and unfortunately go. I’m going out on a limb that pickleball will the next big sport,” said Claudio.

Pickleball, which blends the thrill and accuracy of tennis and the skills and quickness of badminton, is played with a paddle and a ball over a net and close to a size of a badminton court.

Meanwhile, Ayala Malls aims to encourage mall goers and families to live, play and connect by providing highly accessible venues with environments that supports their aspirations for better, healthier life.

Pickleball has exploded in popularity and is now played everywhere from public parks to professional courts. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball participation has increased by 202 percent in a three-year span.

For details, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com or head to their social media pages at www.facebook.com/AyalaMalls360/ and www.instagram.com/iloveayalamalls/.

