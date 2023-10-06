^

Lemmoda Aqua Gliders rule Mindanao leg of FINIS swim tilt

October 6, 2023
MANILA, Philippines – The Lemmoda Aqua Gliders grabbed five individual top honors en route to a title romp in the overall team competition in the Mindanao leg of the FINIS National Long Course Swimming Championship at the Digos Sports Complex in Digos City, Davao Del Sur over the weekend.

Monique Saraosa led Lemmoda with 78 points as she was awarded Most Outstanding Swimmers (MOS) in the girls' 9-10 class in the final series of the three-leg competition organized by FINIS Philippines headed by Managing Director Vince Garcia.

The first two legs of the competition were held last July in Muntinlupa City (Luzon) and Iloilo City (Visayas). The National Finals is slated October 21-22 in the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Saraosa’s teammates April Morgia topped the girls 13-14 class with 65 points; Rhenz Bucaneg in the boys' 7-8 with 62 points; John Namoc in the boys' 11-12 with 62 points; and Jhon Tapay in the boys' 15-16 with 63 points as Lemmoda catapulted to the overall team title with a total aggregate 551 points.

Meanwhile, DavNor Blue Marlins placed second overall with 418 points, getting the needed push from Helian Cuizon, the MOS awardee in the boys 9-10 (75 pts); Cyril Rosas in the boys 17-18 (59); Hanzel Sarayan in the boys 19-over (63); and Czarina Cavite in the girls 11-12 (63).

Completing the top 5 teams in the tournament which attracted 30 teams are Iligan Pride (215), Kidapawan Long Wave (164), and Dolphin Angels (125).

Other MOS are Chase Raphael Ebon (boys 6-under, Iligan Blu, 72); Eugene Daquepel, boys 13-14, Mighty Dolphins, 60); Gift Dela Cruz (girls 6-under, Kidapawan, 72), Ylaenna Lonzaga (girls 7-8, Kidapawan, 63); Chelsea Mamugay (girls 15-16, Iligan, 75); and Jonah Cabaluna (girls 17-18, Golden Wave, 43).

“It’s a resounding success. We’re now preparing for the red carpet to welcome our top junior swimmers as FINIS Philippines culminates its 2023 program with the National Finals in Clark in Tarlac. It’s all system go, inaaayos na namin yung booking for accommodation sa ating mga participants,” said Garcia, a professional triathlete and coach of Para Triathlon squad.

“Nilibot namin ang buong Pilipinas and for the past years nakita naman natin yung enthusiasm sa mga batang swimmers to play against the best from Luzon and Visayas. Kaya masasabi nating the best-of-the-best itong competition,” added Garcia.

The top 16 from each age-group event are qualified for the National Finals, according to Garcia.

Garcia also said that FINIS also holding another coaching certification for Levels 1 & 2 on October 14-15 (Bacolod City), October 28.29 (Davao City) and November 4-5 in Quezon City; while Level 3, 4 & 5 certification to be conducted by ASCA Chief Executive coach Chad Onken is scheduled on November 20-21, November 22 and November 25 at the Acropolis Greens Sports Complex Clubhouse.

