Looking at Ateneo's 1st round win over La Salle

The Ateneo Blue Eagles notched their first win of UAAP Season 86 at the expense of perennial rival La Salle.

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles’ 77-72 win over La Salle is a relief, inspires confidence, and sends a warning that rebuilding or not, the defending champions can still knock off favored teams and challenge. Challenge they shall.

Why was it a relief?

Well, whatever state of the team, going down 0-2 and possibly 0-3 in the first week of the new season is not ideal at all.

The last time that happened was in 2013 during Bo Perasol’s first season, when many of the team’s veterans were hurting from various preseason injuries. That squad missed the Final Four for the first time since the program was put in place in 1999.

And speaking of blowout losses, the last time I remember Ateneo losing by a huge margin to open a season opener was 2005 in Norman Black’s first game in charge — a 78-60 thrashing by La Salle. That was ugly. In fact, an alumnus marched into the UAO the very next day to demand a coaching change.

That team finished third in the standings with a 10-4 record and was bounced in the Final Four by La Salle.

Knowing that and heading into this Season 86 first round clash with La Salle, even if the Blue Eagles would go down in defeat, you know they’ll lose some battles here and there but when they gain the requisite experience, they’ll be back on top.

I have heard others say that the blue chip recruits still make the team dangerous.

I agree to a point. Potential is such a dangerous word. Either you live up to expectations or you don’t. And does a summer give the team enough experience?

Yes, it is understandable that Andrew Bongo, Jared Brown, Joseph Obasa, Mason Amos, Lebron Nieto, and Raffy Celis were seeing action for the first time in seniors hoops.

Sean Quitevis and Ian Espinosa didn’t see much playing time while the returning Jason Credo was out for two years.

While I went into this season with not much expectations, I have learned to put my faith into the coaching staff who have worked miracles.

So it was a 77-72 win and that sent reverberations.

The season is far from done and wherever Ateneo may end, you all know this has the makings of a very, very good basketball team given adding one or two pieces.

Here’s what I liked:

That aggressive start

I thought they caught La Salle unawares. They were not prepared for that initial aggressiveness and onslaught where they attacked the basket and gang rebounded.

The problem was when Ateneo went to its bench. I have to say that I appreciate Kai Ballungay trying to get Gio Chiu into the offensive scheme of things. But that didn’t work.

Nevertheless, any late season success will still necessitate Gio contributing. If not, that is a huge ask from Joseph Obasa to pour in stats on both ends of the court.

Obasa… love that movement and activity around the basket.

Jared Brown played well. Against NU, he held onto that ball for a long time and you are asking for trouble when that happens. The more experience he gets along with heads up plays, his confidence will grow. Fortunately, he has an outstanding coaching staff to guide him.

Kai Ballungay and Chris Koon got going

So much rest on the shoulders of these two. But yes, they do need to play well in order for Ateneo to win.

Chris has really grown these past two seasons. I have mentioned that he could be another Raffy Verano in the making. I was harsh on his ball-handling ability, but I guess what he needed to do was settle down.

When he plays composed and does not force things, he does well.

Kai has so much tremendous upside to his game. When I first saw him in the NBTC, it was just raw athleticism. But he has a better understanding of the game dating to the previous season. It is just consistency.

Those rim rattlers… look out below.

When that defense is on, it is on

I love how they switched and covered the bases. Both teams played good defense on each other.

My previous gripe was how they failed to switch in previous years when an opponent drove to the basket leaving shooters open. Yes, it still happened but there was a better effort to cover the open players.

Mason Amos got untracked

The last time a much hyped rookie bombed in his debut was Kiefer Ravena. After that, Kief was on fire. Mason… talk about clutch. Those were big time bombs he was throwing up even with a hand in his face.

Coach Tab

Topex Robinson said he was outcoached. He sure was. But not to take away anything from Robinson, he has done well since he joined this team. Even Tab gets outcoached. Happens to everyone.

But man, what a luxury it is to have a mighty fine head coach. You are always in a position to win.

And that win over DLSU was an acid test — against a veteran and talented squad that is well-coached. If Ateneo was on like this against a tough and very disciplined NU team that is well coached as well, who knows?

Nevertheless, on to the weekend and Adamson.