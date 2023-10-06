^

Sports

NU, FEU edge NCAA counterparts in PG Flex Inter Secondary cagefest

Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 8:51am
NU, FEU edge NCAA counterparts in PG Flex Inter Secondary cagefest
NU's Collins Akowe

Games Saturday
(Veacon Hope Center)

10:30 a.m. – FEU vs NU
12 p.m. – Letran vs Lyceum
1:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs PCU-D
3 p.m. – Adamson vs UB

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP teams got the better of their NCAA counterparts as National University took down Colegio de San Juan de Letran while Far Eastern University stamped its class against Lyceum of the Philippines University in the PG Flex Inter Secondary Tournament last Thursday, October 5.

The Bullpups were quick to show their bite and dominated the Squires, 89-72 as the Tamaraws also rammed over the Pirates, 68-49, for a winning start to their respective campaigns at the Veacon Hope Center.

Collins Akowe was a man among the boys, flexing his muscles inside the paint for NU to finish with a huge double-double effort of 21 points and 21 rebounds.

The reigning NCAA juniors champions did their best to keep in step with the Bulldogs but NU steadily built the lead in the ensuing quarters following a tight opening frame. 

Elijah Yusi provided the perfect complement to Akowe’s inside game, drilling five triples to finish with 18 while Carl Alfante added 15.

Unlike Letran, FEU lived up to the billing in its opening game as the UAAP Season 85 titlists displayed their might against Lyceum with a commanding wire-to-wire win.

The Baby Tamaraws went off to a strong start and quickly built a double-digit advantage, 24-9, at the end of the first 10 minutes of the contest. FEU never looked from there and led by as many as 22 points.

Jedric Daa led the charge with 18 points while Wilhalm Carbonillas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, NU and FEU joined fellow UAAP teams Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University in the win column of the eight-field tournament.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'A form of pain': China basketball fans pile in after latest Asian Games loss

'A form of pain': China basketball fans pile in after latest Asian Games loss

18 hours ago
Fed-up Chinese basketball fans berated and mocked the men's national team on Thursday after the hosts' agonizing 77-76 defeat...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas going for gold

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s been 61 years since the Philippines won a gold medal in men’s 5x5 basketball at the Asian Games and FIBA Hall of Famer Caloy Loyzaga was still playing.
Sports
fbtw

Never say die

By Abac Cordero | 10 hours ago
The never-say-die spirit filled the Gilas Pilipinas dugout after the huge win over host and defending champion China last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Vargas: Marcial win whiff of fresh air

Vargas: Marcial win whiff of fresh air

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Ricky Vargas, who for years was on top of Philippine amateur boxing, looked at Eumir Marcial as the team’s saving grace...
Sports
fbtw

Returning as Asiad king or winding down as bridesmaid?

By Abac Cordero | 10 hours ago
Filipinos had waited so long for a moment like this.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Siargao International Surfing Cup all set

Siargao International Surfing Cup all set

10 hours ago
The iconic Cloud 9 of Siargao, nestled within the vibrant municipality of General Luna, Surigao del Norte, will once again...
Sports
fbtw
Pickleball volleys way to Ayala Malls

Pickleball volleys way to Ayala Malls

10 hours ago
Ayala Malls redefines lifestyle with Picklemall, bringing in Pickleball into its chain of centers as part of its continuing...
Sports
fbtw
Hail queen Meggie!

Hail queen Meggie!

By Abac Cordero | 10 hours ago
Two-time world Jiu-jitsu champion Meggie Ochoa clinched the gold medal in the women’s Brazilian -48kg Thursday, raising...
Sports
fbtw

Pirates shoot for win No. 5 vs Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University aims to sustain its rampage as it clashes with lowly Arellano U today in the 99th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with