NU, FEU edge NCAA counterparts in PG Flex Inter Secondary cagefest

Games Saturday

(Veacon Hope Center)

10:30 a.m. – FEU vs NU

12 p.m. – Letran vs Lyceum

1:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs PCU-D

3 p.m. – Adamson vs UB

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP teams got the better of their NCAA counterparts as National University took down Colegio de San Juan de Letran while Far Eastern University stamped its class against Lyceum of the Philippines University in the PG Flex Inter Secondary Tournament last Thursday, October 5.

The Bullpups were quick to show their bite and dominated the Squires, 89-72 as the Tamaraws also rammed over the Pirates, 68-49, for a winning start to their respective campaigns at the Veacon Hope Center.

Collins Akowe was a man among the boys, flexing his muscles inside the paint for NU to finish with a huge double-double effort of 21 points and 21 rebounds.

The reigning NCAA juniors champions did their best to keep in step with the Bulldogs but NU steadily built the lead in the ensuing quarters following a tight opening frame.

Elijah Yusi provided the perfect complement to Akowe’s inside game, drilling five triples to finish with 18 while Carl Alfante added 15.

Unlike Letran, FEU lived up to the billing in its opening game as the UAAP Season 85 titlists displayed their might against Lyceum with a commanding wire-to-wire win.

The Baby Tamaraws went off to a strong start and quickly built a double-digit advantage, 24-9, at the end of the first 10 minutes of the contest. FEU never looked from there and led by as many as 22 points.

Jedric Daa led the charge with 18 points while Wilhalm Carbonillas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, NU and FEU joined fellow UAAP teams Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University in the win column of the eight-field tournament.