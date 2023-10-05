Karate’s Alforte wins Asiad bronze

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has brought home its 10th bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games courtesy of karateka Sakura Alforte.

Alforte defeated Hui Hsuan Chien in their bronze medal kata bout Thursday at the LSC Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

She finished the bout with a score of 41.90, compared to Chien’s 41.30.

The Philippines currently has two golds, one silver and 10 bronzes in the meet.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena and ju-jitsu fighter Meggie Ochoa brought home the Philippines’ two gold medals in the Asiad.

Arnel Mandal is the country’s lone silver medalist.Wushu’s Gideon Padua, Clemente Tabagura Jr. and Jones Inso; weightlifter Elreen Ando; taekwondo’s Patrick King; BMX’s Patrick Coo; the country’s Sepak Takraw team; tennister Alex Eala and the duo of Eala and Francis Alcantara; and Alforte copped bronze medals for the country.

The Philippines is currently 21st in the medal tally.