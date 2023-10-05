^

Sports

Ex-Tiger and Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi signs with B.League’s Kagawa

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 3:29pm
Ex-Tiger and Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi signs with B.Leagueâ��s Kagawa
Tsutomu Tateishi
Facebook / College of Saint Benilde

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino basketball player is off to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Former UST Growling Tiger and College of Saint Benilde Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi joined the B.League’s B3 team Kagawa Five Arrows.

The 6-foot-8 big man’s signing was announced by the team on its website.

In a statement, Tsutomu said he is looking to help Kagawa, which was relegated to the B3 earlier this year, be promoted to the B2.

“Hello everyone, my name is Tateishi Tsutomu. I would like to express my gratitude to general manager Ikuoka and HC [Koki] Yabuuchi for giving me an opportunity to play in Japan for Kagawa Five Arrows,” he said.

“I can’t wait to meet my teammates and Kagawa boosters. I hope that with my hard work and dedication I can help [the club] reach the goal of promoting to B2. See you all soon!” he added.

Tsutomu played sparingly for both UST and Benilde.

The big man also played for Valenzuela in the MPBL.

He earlier declared for the PBA Draft but withdrew a few days before the event.

Kagawa will kick off its B3 play on October 6, Friday.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Two left standing

Two left standing

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Featherweight Carlo Paalam and lightheavyweight Eumir Marcial are the last two warriors in contention from the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir: All out for final

Eumir: All out for final

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Boxer Eumir Marcial will have a couple of things in his mind when he climbs the ring today in the men’s 80 kg class...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

1 day ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas averts disaster, survives Iran for long-awaited Asiad semis return

Gilas averts disaster, survives Iran for long-awaited Asiad semis return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas blew a 21-point lead but held on to escape a gritty Iran team, 84-83, to barge into the semifinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Five things to know about 'Assassin's Creed'

Five things to know about 'Assassin's Creed'

2 hours ago
As fans await Thursday's release of the latest edition, "Assassin's Creed Mirage", AFP takes stock of the game's unique ...
Sports
fbtw
Students turn to game development to pursue advocacies

Students turn to game development to pursue advocacies

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
When we say games, we usually think of playing to win. However, a few student-game developers have found that games can also...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT acquires Savannah Davison for PVL campaign

PLDT acquires Savannah Davison for PVL campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters have secured the commitment of Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison ahead of the upcoming PVL ...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga-Marikina, Caloocan-Pasig kick off MPBL playoffs

Pampanga-Marikina, Caloocan-Pasig kick off MPBL playoffs

3 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns aim to extend their home court dominance when they tackle the Marikina Shoemasters at 8 p.m. on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with