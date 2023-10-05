Ex-Tiger and Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi signs with B.League’s Kagawa

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino basketball player is off to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Former UST Growling Tiger and College of Saint Benilde Blazer Tsutomu Tateishi joined the B.League’s B3 team Kagawa Five Arrows.

The 6-foot-8 big man’s signing was announced by the team on its website.

In a statement, Tsutomu said he is looking to help Kagawa, which was relegated to the B3 earlier this year, be promoted to the B2.

“Hello everyone, my name is Tateishi Tsutomu. I would like to express my gratitude to general manager Ikuoka and HC [Koki] Yabuuchi for giving me an opportunity to play in Japan for Kagawa Five Arrows,” he said.

“I can’t wait to meet my teammates and Kagawa boosters. I hope that with my hard work and dedication I can help [the club] reach the goal of promoting to B2. See you all soon!” he added.

Tsutomu played sparingly for both UST and Benilde.

The big man also played for Valenzuela in the MPBL.

He earlier declared for the PBA Draft but withdrew a few days before the event.

Kagawa will kick off its B3 play on October 6, Friday.