Unsatisfied Baldwin demands 'good basketball' from Blue Eagles

The Ateneo Blue Eagles notched their first win of UAAP Season 86 at the expense of perennial rival La Salle.

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin said he was “not overly satisfied” with their gutsy 77-72 win over archrivals La Salle Green Archers in their UAAP Season 86 showdown Wednesday.

The outspoken Baldwin stressed the need for his team to play better.

“This was a gutsy win, wasn’t a great basketball win. I want to play better basketball. You could ask me that question 365 days a year, you’d get the same answer. I want to play good basketball,” Baldwin told reporters after the game.

“I’m not overly satisfied when we don’t play good basketball and win, but I’m really happy with the gutsy performance,” he added.

La Salle led by as much as nine points in the game, while Ateneo once held an eight-point cushion.

The two teams also traded leads in the fourth quarter.

“If this was two boxers when the bell on the 15th round rang, they came out to fight. You couldn’t get a more worthy opponent,” Baldwin said.

“That’s what makes the rivalry great, that’s what makes this game great, is that we fought really hard today, and it was just kind of even because of how tough La Salle is, and how proud their team and their program and their coaching staff are,” he added.

Both teams are now holding 1-1 win-loss records.