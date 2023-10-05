Students turn to game development to pursue advocacies

MANILA, Philippines — When we say games, we usually think of playing to win. However, a few student-game developers have found that games can also be used as a form of advocacy.

Tasked to develop a game for their course work, students from De La Salle University found a way to create games to address two issues that the Philippines are currently facing: pollution and traffic congestion. Their hard work has produced two advocacy games: “SEAker”, a hidden objects game set in the diverse marine ecosystem of the country, and “Street Smart”, a puzzle game that tasks players to solve the universal problem of traffic congestion.

Explore Philippine marine ecosystem with ‘SEAker’

Tasked to create an educational game, Ella Garcia, game designer of Anilu Studios, shared how they first looked into the country’s different problems that they wanted to address.

“As we had to make an educational game, we brainstormed the different problems we wanted to address. When doing early research, we found that the Philippines is one of the leading causes of marine pollution globally, going as far as contributing the most plastic marine pollution in the world in 2019. As a country that is so reliant on the ocean and its resources, this is a big problem, and one whose solution we believed we could contribute to,” Garcia told Philstar.com.

This led to the creation of “SEAker”, a 3D hidden objects game where the player gets to explore different local ecosystems and look for different marine creatures amid the increasing pollutants present in the water.

“The game aims to educate players on different marine creatures, corals and ecosystems, as well as the different kinds of pollution. We wanted to raise awareness on the importance of protecting our seas and raise a generation that was primed with the information to tackle these issues,” explained Garcia.

Though targeting a younger audience, there are different elements within “SEAker” that would appeal to an older audience, as they hope the game would resonate with everyone.

Garcia adds, “As we wanted to focus on the middle grade demographic, all our testing and our goals were primarily on that audience. We do, however, have different elements to the game that we added to make it entertaining for different demographics, particularly the speedrun timer. We chose to [do] this because our game relies heavily on replayability since everything is randomized each time. Playing the levels over and over again still accomplishes the objectives of our project, which are to help players identify creatures, understand their habitats and relationships, and the nuances and importance of marine ecosystems. As the game is a simple concept with soothing gameplay and aesthetics, we hope that even those outside the target demographic will find interest in playing our game.”

As the team is composed of students, development on “SEAker” is currently on hold as they focus on their respective internships. But the team had already been in contact with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which provided them with different resources as references for the game.

“We hope to work with more organizations to better understand the state of Philippine marine life and conservation, and continue working with DENR and more, to ensure our game stays accurate and helpful to the cause," said Garcia.

SEAker is currently available to test via the game’s website.

Addressing traffic congestion with ‘Street Smart’

One universal stressor most Filipinos share is traffic congestion, which plagues most, if not all, roads in the country.

This was one of the reasons that motivated Paul Bradley Ong and his teammates in coming up with “Street Smart”, a puzzle game that advocates for active transportation as an alternate solution to the current traffic congestion the country is facing.

“As Filipinos, there are so many problems in our country. Traffic congestion is something that all of us face in our daily lives regardless of status, gender, age and ability. It's literally the one problem that all of us face [and] that is how ‘Street Smart’ came to be,” Ong told PhilStar.com.

Looking at literature, Ong shared that most of the solutions and suggestions concerning traffic congestion relied heavily on implementing advanced traffic technologies, which the team believed wouldn’t be the best approach.

“We had literature and all of them required implementing advanced technology, which the Philippines do not have. It took us a long time just to implement RFID. We didn’t want to rely on that type of solution. Instead we looked at active transportation as the solution,” said Ong.

The game incorporates different elements present on the road. From pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, trucks and cars, the team had to look at the different programs of each element to be able to create a game that balances its advocacy but also make it entertaining.

“The biggest challenge in developing the game was finding the correct balance between seriousness and entertainment. You could really think of a fun mechanic that would make sense but it wouldn’t work as a learning outcome. We had to find the perfect balance because it would either mean people won’t learn from the game or people won’t play the game because it was boring,” said Ong.

The team is determined to continue development on the game, planning to add more levels and include mechanics like the type of area (residential or business district). They also plan to consult with government agencies like the Metro Manila Development Authority and the Department of Transportation for references for the game.

Street Smart is currently available to test via the game’s website.