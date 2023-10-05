^

On-a-roll Brodeth targets sweep in PPS Fiesta Cup netfest

October 5, 2023 | 9:32am
Kimi Brodeth

MANILA, Philippines – In-form Kimi Brodeth expects to bump into a set of rivals so pumped up to stop her run as she shoots for another “double” in singles play in the Lapu-Lapu City Juniors Fiesta National Tennis Championships Leg 2, which gets going Friday, October 6, in Cebu City.

Brodeth trounced Kate Imalay from Bato, Leyte and Cavite’s Sandra Bautista to complete a sweep of the 16- and 18-and-under titles in the opening leg of the two-part series presented by Dunlop last week in Cebu. But the multi-titled campaigner from Ormoc City braces for a stiffer challenge this time with Samantha Ortega and AJ Acabo joining Imalay in the 16-and-U title hunt.

Acabo, from Zamboanga Sibugay, Ortega and Imalay also head the compact list of challengers in the premier division of the Group I tournament that includes Lea Balacuit, Mae Parangan, Faith Banico and Niña Torrejos.

Meanwhile, Lanao del Norte’s Mcleen Gomera, who matched Brodeth’s two-title romp in Leg 1, has opted to skip this week’s tournament hosted by Rep. Cindi Chan, guaranteeing a wide-open battle for top honors in the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under classes.

Gio Manito and Nicholas Ocat gain the top two seeding in the centerpiece division that also drew RB John Lataza, Aaron Tabura, Juvels Velos, Jan Docor, Andre Namocatcat and Cloyd Canoy while Kenzo Brodeth banners the 16-and-U cast that includes Manito, Tabura, Namocatcat, Velos, Daniel Neri, Christian Laguna and Jay Laguna.

Kenzo Brodeth also guns for back-to-back title feat in the 14-and-U division with David Sepulveda, Leg 1 12-and-U winner Claudwin Tonacao, Christian Laguna, Xian Calagos, Al Jose Gairanod, Jr., Gil Niere and Neri making up the core of challengers.

Maristella Torrecampo, on the other hand, mounts her own bid for two titles as she top-bills the 12- and 14-and-under categories in the distaff side of the event serving as part of the country’s longest and biggest junior circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other titles to be disputed are the boys’ 12-and-U, led by Tonacao, Calagos, Niere and Joshua Diokno and the 10-unisex, bannered by Leg 1 winner Ma. Caroliean Fiel. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

