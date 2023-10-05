Pickleball takes residence at Ayala Malls

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Malls redefines lifestyle with Picklemall, bringing in Pickeball into its chain of centers as part of its continuing effort to promote health and wellness through the staging of the fast-growing sport across the globe.

Kicking off the campaign, Ayala Malls is hosting a Pickleball match between chairman Jaime Zobel De Ayala and Lizzie Zobel De Ayala at 10 a.m. Friday, October 6, at the Greenbelt Fashion Walk, marking the start of a new era as Ayala Malls becomes the home not only for the sport but also for the community Picklemall stands for.

A racket sport, Pickleball has gained a mainstream appeal for its simple rules, engaging gameplay and variation of techniques. It mingles the thrill and accuracy of tennis and the dexterity and quickness of badminton.

It is played with a paddle and a ball over a net and close to a size of a badminton court. Its rules are similar to tennis with a few modifications.

The Philippine Pickleball Federation, the governing body of the sport in the country, is a full member of the International Federation of Pickeleball.

More than a top shopping destination, Ayala Malls continues to evolve as a hub that invites individuals of all ages to step up their fitness game and embrace a healthier way of living through Pickleball.

Beyond sports, Picklemall is also about style and a passion for health and wellness. It’s a lifestyle that empowers individuals to make a positive difference with Ayala Malls aiming to encouraging mall goers to live, play and connect by providing highly accessible venues with environments that supports their aspirations for a better, healthier life.

