^

Sports

Asiad finalist Marcial rekindles hope, hunger for Olympic gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 6:54pm
Asiad finalist Marcial rekindles hope, hunger for Olympic gold
Eumir Marcial
Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA, Philippines -- Eumir Marcial said he was close to abandoning his Paris Olympic dream.

Marcial, who brought home the middleweight division’s bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday admitted that he already wasn't optimistic in returning to the grandest stage of them all.

But his semifinal victory at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday kept alive his dream of going to Paris.

He knocked out Syria’s Ahmad Ghousoon in the second round of their bout to advance to the finals and book a ticket to next year’s Olympics.

“I already lost hope. I was already preparing for my professional career because the division was already scrapped. I already told myself that maybe, the Olympics is not for me,” an emotional Marcial told reporters after his match, as posted by One Sports on X (formerly Twitter.)

“I told myself that I will just focus on my pro career,” he added.

The boxer thanked his family and friends who never doubted him.

“My wife, my family and my friends, they believed in me. They told me that if I can do it, and I have the opportunity, I should do it,” he said.

Marcial also thanked the Lord for guiding him back to the path of the Olympics.

A vicious check hook ended the bout for Marcial against Ghousoon on Wednesday.

He said he already felt that the Syrian boxer was already hurting from his punches.

This is why he just kept the pressure on and finished the match slowly but surely.

Although Marcial already booked an Olympic ticket, he still has Chinese boxer Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke to beat for the gold medal of this year’s Asiad.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

10 hours ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir: All out for final

Eumir: All out for final

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Boxer Eumir Marcial will have a couple of things in his mind when he climbs the ring today in the men’s 80 kg class...
Sports
fbtw

Gamble didn’t pay off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
In 2014, a smart guy brought in nine Bosnia-Herzegovina and several Senegalese teenagers to Doha to line them up for the national basketball team, avoiding classification as naturalized because they were issued Qatari...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers in early season collision

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
From contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle tangle in an early matchup to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Consistency key for UP in UAAP title quest, says coaching staff

Consistency key for UP in UAAP title quest, says coaching staff

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons have had the perfect start to their redemption bid in UAAP Season 86, as they went 2-0 with blowout...
Sports
fbtw
Bobby Green takes on undefeated lightweight Grant Dawson in UFC Fight Night

Bobby Green takes on undefeated lightweight Grant Dawson in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
UFC Fight Night Dawson vs Green will be televised live in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Sara, 7 others relish experience, lessons in JPGT journey&nbsp;

Sara, 7 others relish experience, lessons in JPGT journey 

6 hours ago
They all had fun and soaked up the experience, but what these band of youngsters relished more while playing on the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Felicilda makes up for scoreless game vs UE with sterling playmaking

UP's Felicilda makes up for scoreless game vs UE with sterling playmaking

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite going scoreless in their 84-69 rout of the UE Red Warriors in UAAP Season 86 action Wednesday, point guard Janjan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with