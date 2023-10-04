Bulldogs keep Tams at bay

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs survived a scare against the FEU Tamaraws, hanging on for a 71-65 victory to remain flawless in UAAP Season 86 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday afternoon.

NU led by as much as 18 points in the first half, but FEU was able to cut the deficit to two, 47-49, as they started the second half with a 17-6 run.

However, the Bulldogs seized the momentum back as Kean Baclaan, Mike Malonzo and Mark Parks hit timely baskets to keep their distance.

Malonzo sank a floater as NU mounted a seven-point lead, 66-59, but Xyrus Torres hit a trey with 3:27 remaining to cut the lead to four.

A few possessions later, Torres missed a step-back 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to one.

After a split from the free throw line by NU, Cholo Anonuevo missed a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs to have a 67-62 lead.

Baclaan then hit a jumper off a spin for the dagger, 69-62, with 1:58 remaining.

Torres next missed a wild 3-pointer on the other end as the two teams figured in a free throw shooting contest until the end of the game.

Baclaan led the way for NU, finishing with 15 points, 11 boards and seven assists. He also had four steals.

Malonzo had 10 points and three rebounds.

Cholo Anonuevo had 16 points and eight rebounds for FEU, while LJ Gonzales and Torres had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Despite the win, NU head coach Jeff Napa said the team still played badly.

He said that the Bulldogs should be consistent, aiming to improve and “perform their best” against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday.