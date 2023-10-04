^

Sports

Bulldogs keep Tams at bay

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 3:12pm
Bulldogs keep Tams at bay
Kean Baclaan (No. 2) led the way for NU with 15 points, 11 boards and seven assists.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs survived a scare against the FEU Tamaraws, hanging on for a 71-65 victory to remain flawless in UAAP Season 86 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday afternoon.

NU led by as much as 18 points in the first half, but FEU was able to cut the deficit to two, 47-49, as they started the second half with a 17-6 run. 

However, the Bulldogs seized the momentum back as Kean Baclaan, Mike Malonzo and Mark Parks hit timely baskets to keep their distance.

Malonzo sank a floater as NU mounted a seven-point lead, 66-59, but Xyrus Torres hit a trey with 3:27 remaining to cut the lead to four.

A few possessions later, Torres missed a step-back 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to one. 

After a split from the free throw line by NU, Cholo Anonuevo missed a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs to have a 67-62 lead. 

Baclaan then hit a jumper off a spin for the dagger, 69-62, with 1:58 remaining.

Torres next missed a wild 3-pointer on the other end as the two teams figured in a free throw shooting contest until the end of the game. 

Baclaan led the way for NU, finishing with 15 points, 11 boards and seven assists. He also had four steals.

Malonzo had 10 points and three rebounds. 

Cholo Anonuevo had 16 points and eight rebounds for FEU, while LJ Gonzales and Torres had 15 and 14 points, respectively. 

Despite the win, NU head coach Jeff Napa said the team still played badly. 

He said that the Bulldogs should be consistent, aiming to improve and “perform their best” against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday.

vuukle comment

BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

NU

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir: All out for final

Eumir: All out for final

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Boxer Eumir Marcial will have a couple of things in his mind when he climbs the ring today in the men’s 80 kg class...
Sports
fbtw

Gamble didn’t pay off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
In 2014, a smart guy brought in nine Bosnia-Herzegovina and several Senegalese teenagers to Doha to line them up for the national basketball team, avoiding classification as naturalized because they were issued Qatari...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers in early season collision

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
From contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle tangle in an early matchup to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

6 hours ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE coach rues abysmal start vs UP

UE coach rues abysmal start vs UP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
UE Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago deplored the team’s flat start in their 84-69 setback against the UP Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese Taipei's Pan, Yu ready to challenge in Sanderson Farms Championship

Chinese Taipei's Pan, Yu ready to challenge in Sanderson Farms Championship

3 hours ago
Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan is hoping to launch a title challenge in the Sanderson Farms Championship this week at a happy...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Marikina repels Quezon; Bacoor thrashes Bataan

MPBL: Marikina repels Quezon; Bacoor thrashes Bataan

4 hours ago
Marikina weathered Quezon Province's final assault to prevail, 73-70, on Tuesday and prove it deserves to be in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth, Gomera dominate PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Brodeth, Gomera dominate PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

5 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth and Mcleen Gomera firmed up their status as two of the best players in the ranks as they fashioned out a pair...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to sharpen tools

Yulo to sharpen tools

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
With a ticket to the 2024 Olympics in the bag, the next major task is to get Carlos Yulo fully-equipped for his golden mission...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with