Bobby Green takes on undefeated lightweight Grant Dawson in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 2:41pm
Bobby Green (right)
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – When Bobby Green defeated Tony Ferguson via an arm triangle choke in their bout last July 29, it surprised a lot of people.

“Most people think that I am just about striking,” explained Green. “I guess that is understandable.”

Green’s last win via submission was 10 years ago — February 2, 2013 to be exact — and it was also his UFC debut — against Jacob Volkmann (with a rear naked choke).

Since that time, the majority of his wins or even losses have been via unanimous decision with a few knockouts here and there.

“I think people conveniently forget that I have a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”

After two consecutive losses and a no-contest decision two previous outings, Green needed to get creative. 

“I am getting older, man,” he said. “I need to diversify my game if I want to stay in the UFC. I need to fight smarter and get more creative.”

And the 37-year old fighter (30-14-1-1, including 11-9-1-1 in the UFC) will need to be exactly that when he takes on Grant Dawson (20-1-1, including 8-0-1 in the UFC) on Sunday, October 8, in UFC Fight Night, where the two are booked as the main event.

Dawson stakes his unbeaten run against Green. Dawson claims that his opponent is doing it merely for a paycheck whereas for him, the lightweight title is an affirmation of his life’s goals and anything less would be a waste of time. 

Green disagrees. It has been 12 years since he last had a title belt around his waist and that was in King of the Cage in 2011. 

“We fight for that,” he pointed out. “But it would be nice to get paid and win some bonuses along the way. I have three children to look after.”

And the UFC knows Green’s drawing power and popularity; hence, his second main event.

“I grew up with nothing, man,” added Green. “Whatever I have today, I had to fight for it. And Grant Dawson is the man in my way.”

UFC Fight Night Dawson vs Green will be televised live in the Philippines, with the preliminary card getting underway at 5 a.m. and the main card at 7 a.m. UFC Fight Night will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV and Blast TV streaming sites.

UFC
