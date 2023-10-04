^

Sports

Sara, 7 others relish experience, lessons in JPGT journey 

Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 2:22pm
Sara, 7 others relish experience, lessons in JPGT journeyÂ 
Zeus Sara
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – They all had fun and soaked up the experience, but what these band of youngsters relished more while playing on the ICTSI Junior PGT were the valuable lessons learned during the course of their campaign in the pioneering series.

“Throughout the JPGT Series, I learned that even if you had one bad round, you can always bounce back in the next. There’s a lot of chances and I turned those (chances) into results,” said Zeus Sara, who topped the boys’ 15-18 age group category in the JPGT national finals at The Country Club in Laguna last Tuesday.

“Winning this tournament also boosted my confidence because winning on this course (TCC) is very hard because it’s long and very challenging,” he added.

The JPGT experience also impressed the Davaoeño star, who has vied in a number of junior golf tournaments, saying: “The JPGT is very different from other junior golf tournaments, including the live scoring.”

Korean Jiwon Lee, winner of girls’ 15-18 plum who has campaigned on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, described her JPGT stint as exceptional.

“It’s very competitive and I was very honored to have won the championship. I learned and improved a lot in this journey, not just in JPGT but in every tournament. But this JPGT Series is very special to me.”

“The biggest thing that I gained throughout this series is that I got better every tournament,” said Lee. “I experienced a lot of things I never could’ve gotten and I’m very thankful. But most of all, I had fun. This win will surely boost my confidence.”

Patrick Gene Tambalque and Isabella Tabanas, who shared the 13-14 trophies, also both enjoyed the JPGT journey even as they expect to come out better and stronger for their future campaigns.

“You just have to keep on fighting and always stick to your game plan,” said Tambalque, who swept the last two legs of the five-round elims to get into the finals then nipped Clement Ordeneza in sudden death to snare the crown.

“The JPGT experience was fun and it gave me motivation to be better every day,” said Tambalque, who thanked his parents, coaches and Riviera for their support. “The victory also boosted my confidence to the max because one doesn’t always win.”

“My overall experience wasn't good (because of my score) but it wasn’t bad. I had ups-and-downs and had problems with my driving and short game,” said Tabanas.

“But this win has definitely boosted my confidence a lot, considering it’s my first time and the TCC is a hard course. But I should focus on my short game,” added the Cagayan de Oro lass.

For their part, the 9-10 and 11-12 winners of the series put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. all savored their stints while hoping to come out stronger from their JPGT experience.

“I learned to be patient,” said boys’ 9-10 champion Jared Saban, also from Davao. “It was a good overall experience and my victory bolstered my confidence.”

“I didn’t expect to win, actually,” said Quincy Pilac, who dominated the girls’ 9-10 division. “But it’s a very big (win) and I learned to be responsible and always put importance on your wins.”

“When my friends congratulated me, I felt so special about myself, so it’s a big confidence-boost,” added Pilac.

Precious Zaragosa, winner of the girls’ 11-12 crown, thanked all her supporters and the PGTI for making the series possible then stressed the need for her “to stay focused and do my best.”

“The experience was fun and exciting. I struggled in other events but it motivated me to give my best in the next tournaments," said Zaragosa.

“I have learned to control my emotions on this difficult (TCC) course,” said boys’ 11-12 runaway champion Ralph Batican, adding that the JPGT experience also enabled him to be with golf buddies and meet new friends.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Next up for Nats is China

Next up for Nats is China

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone will definitely lose sleep trying to figure out how to play reigning Asian Games champion China in the semifinals...
Sports
fbtw

Gamble didn’t pay off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
In 2014, a smart guy brought in nine Bosnia-Herzegovina and several Senegalese teenagers to Doha to line them up for the national basketball team, avoiding classification as naturalized because they were issued Qatari...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers in early season collision

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
From contrasting debut results, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle tangle in an early matchup to headline an explosive quadruple-header in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Go rallies support for Asiad bets

Go rallies support for Asiad bets

14 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, recently expressed his full support...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pulls off Houdini act

Gilas pulls off Houdini act

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas pulled off an escape act as great as Harry Houdini’s.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brodeth, Gomera dominate PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Brodeth, Gomera dominate PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

3 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth and Mcleen Gomera firmed up their status as two of the best players in the ranks as they fashioned out a pair...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

Pacquiao partners with Australian education firm

4 hours ago
Education and Training provider Times Education Group Australia announced their partnership with Filipino boxing legend Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque, Lee score playoff wins in JPGT finals

Tambalque, Lee score playoff wins in JPGT finals

14 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque and Korean Ji Won Lee captured the boys’ 13-14 and girls’ 15-18 crowns, respectively, in a pair...
Sports
fbtw

NBA stars insist intent to be in Paris Games

14 hours ago
Kevin Durant just got done with his summer vacation. He’s planning to go to France for work next summer, and plenty of other big NBA names hope to join him.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with