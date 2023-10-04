UP's Felicilda makes up for scoreless game vs UE with sterling playmaking

Janjan Felicilda posted eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in UP's win over UE.

MANILA, Philippines – Despite going scoreless in their 84-69 rout of the UE Red Warriors in UAAP Season 86 action Wednesday, point guard Janjan Felicilda had a game to remember for the UP Fighting Maroons.

Felicilda posted eight assists, five rebounds and two steals, while recording a +18 in the game.

His +18 is second only to Malick Diouf, who had a +24 en route to a 19-point, 16-rebound performance.

For Felicilda, his stellar playmaking game was just him carrying out his role in the team.

“We all have our roles in our team. So, I just did my role as a point guard. I just facilitated and shared the ball to my teammates,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“Of course, our team has a number of scorers already, like Harold [Alarcon] and CJ [Cansino] so we really need to share the ball. We just need to find them in their good spots,” he added.

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde told the team to play by their instincts, especially since the coaching staff trusts them in their decisions, according to Felicilda.

The guard will be facing his former team, the NU Bulldogs, in UP’s next game on Saturday.

“I am excited [to play NU.] I am happy that I will see [my former teammates] again and I know that the match will not be easy because they are strong,” he said.

“We have to work harder in practice and we have to be ready for the challenges we will face on Saturday.”

UP is currently 2-0 in the season.