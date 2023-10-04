^

Blue Eagles seek bounce-back win, rekindle rivalry with Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 11:32am
Blue Eagles seek bounce-back win, rekindle rivalry with Archers
Ateneo Blue Eagles
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles are aiming to rebound with a victory against archrivals La Salle Green Archers in their UAAP Season 86 showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Defending champion Ateneo dropped its first game against the NU Bulldogs, 77-64, on Saturday.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin slammed the team’s lack of "fight" against the Bulldogs.

Baldwin then said they will be preparing hard for their perennial rivals, confident that the team will show more pride this time around.

“We’ll prepare. We’ll do a game plan for La Salle. Hopefully our players exhibit a little bit more pride and I think they will,” Baldwin told reporters.

“I don’t like to use the word wake-up call, because we aren’t sleeping, We just played badly [against NU],” he added.

However, the Blue Eagles will be facing a confident La Salle team that drubbed the FEU Tamaraws over the weekend, 87-76.

New La Salle coach Topex Robinson said that his first Blue Eagles-Green Archers game is “always the same.”

“We just focus on what we have, and that’s us. We even have a lot to improve right now. And, whoever we face, is an opportunity for us to get better,” Robinson said in a separate interview.

However, the mentor reiterated that Ateneo is always a worthy rival.

“Obviously, there is a lot of hype, a lot of stories behind this. At the end of the day, Ateneo is a worthy rival. That will never change,” Robinson said.

“Coach Tab is a worthy rival… It is gonna be an exciting game,” he added.

Game time is 6 p.m.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
