Sports

Brodeth, Gomera dominate PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 10:46am
Brodeth, Gomera dominate PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest
Kimi Brodeth (right) and Mcleen Gomera hold their trophies as they pose with Lapu-Lapu City Tennis Club president Fiscal Ruso Zaragosa after dominating the first of two Cebu City legs of the PPS-PEPP junior circuit.

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth and Mcleen Gomera firmed up their status as two of the best players in the ranks as they fashioned out a pair of dominant victories in singles play in the Lapu-Lapu City Juniors Fiesta National Tennis Championships Leg 1 in Cebu City last Monday.

Brodeth yielded just three games in three matches to secure the girls’ 16-and-under crown, including a 6-0, 6-1 romp over Kate Imalay of Bato, Leyte in the finals. The Ormoc, Leyte star then overpowered Imus, Cavite’s Sandra Bautista, 6-2, 6-1, to run away with the 18-and-U trophy and complete another two-title run in the Group I tournament at the Lapu-Lapu City Tennis Club.

Gomera likewise imposed his will early in the boys’ division of the first two PPS-PEPP legs in Cebu City, blasting Kenzo Brodeth, 6-2, 6-1, in the 16-and-U championship then smothering Juvels Velos, 6-3, 6-1, for the 18-and-U diadem in the week-long tournament presented by Dunlop.

Brodeth and Gomera, who shared the MVP honors in the event hosted by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, seek to sustain their form as the country’s longest talent-search, put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, holds the Fiesta Cup Leg 2 starting today (Thursday, Oct. 5) to be presented by Rep. Cindi Chan.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

Young Caroliean Fiel, also from Ormoc, also posted a two-title feat, subduing Val Ian Gairanod, 4-2, 5-4(3), in the 10-unisex finals and upending top seed Maristella Torrecampo in a thriller of a duel,  4-6, 7-6(2), 10-8, for the girls’ 12-and-U plum.

Ma. Nina Torrejos and Kenzo Brodeth capped the Ormoc City bets’ romp as the former held off Imalay, 6-1, 7-5, and the latter whipped Christian Laguna, 6-0, 6-0, to share the 14-and-U titles.

Claudwin Tonacao, on the other hand, repulsed fellow Bogo City, Cebu native Gil Niere, 7-6(4), 6-0, in the boys’ 12-and-U finals of the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Gomera and Fiel actually came away with three titles each as the former teamed up with Gio Manito to foil Kenzo Brodeth and Gerald Gemida, 8-7(5), in the 18-and-U doubles finals, and the latter partnered with Ian Gairanod to beat siblings Enzo and Pete Niere, 8-4, for the 10-and-U crown.

Bautista and Imalay stopped Kimi Brodeth and Kiara Banico, 8-6, for the 18-and-U crown; while Donna Diamante and Torrecampo held off Hannah Co and Imalay, 8-4, and Al Jose Gairanod, Jr. and David Sepulveda trampled Carlisle Cuizon and Laguna, 8-3, for the 14-and-U trophies.

