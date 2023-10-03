Paalam out of Asiad medal contention

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympiad Carlo Paalam missed the podium for the Hangzhou Asian Games after falling against Uzbekistan’s Abdumalik Khalokov Tuesday night at the HZ Gymnasium in China.

Paalam bid his goal of securing another medal for the Philippines goodbye as he bowed in the quarterfinal round of the division.

Khalokov, the gold medalist in the men’s 57 kilogram division of the 2023 World Championship, secured the unanimous decision victory over Paalam.

All five judges scored 30-27 in favor of the Uzbek.

The 25-year-old Paalam won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, but in the flyweight division.Paalam’s Asiad run came at featherweight.

The Philippines’ sole boxer still standing in the Asiad is light heavyweight Eumir Marcial, who knocked his Thai opponent out Sunday night.

Marcial, who also competed in the Tokyo Olympics, is aiming to go to the finals of the division and secure a direct berth to next year’s Olympics.