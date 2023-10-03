Lopez relishes fresh start with UP in UAAP Season 86

Francis Lopez posted 13 rebounds and five points in his debut for UP against Adamson.

MANILA, Philippines – There’s more than a championship on the line for UP’s Francis Lopez, as he has a unique chance to restart his career after a halted professional stint in the US.

Lopez, one of the more heavyweight acquisitions for the Maroons in the offseason, had to clear his eligibility status before beginning his college career. This as he previously signed a contract with US-based team Overtime Elite.

But as visa problems held him back, Lopez explored other options and landed in the den of the Fighting Maroons in Diliman.

Having played in his first game in the seniors division in the UAAP, with a resounding victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Sunday, the highflying rookie could not ask for anything more.

“[I’m] really thankful about it. I had another opportunity to build up my name,” said Lopez, who has also seen action with the national team.

“Hopefully, I can do that. I’m just really happy that I’m able to play in this college team, which is UP.” he added.

Lopez also didn’t fret about his relatively quiet debut, finishing with 13 rebounds and five points.

Rather than focusing on his own impact, Lopez kept his eyes on opening the season with a victory.

“I’m happy about the team. About my performance, that’s beside the point. But right now, we got our first W and hopefully we get these Ws even more on the upcoming games.” he said.

The 20-year-old and the rest of the Fighting Maroons gun for a 2-0 start when they face the UE Red Warriors on Wednesday, October 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

There, Lopez hopes to see more of the Maroon faithful after having his first taste of their support over the weekend.

“I was surprised at the crowd. There’s a lot of people and you know that built up my confidence,” he said.

“Hopefully, [in] the upcoming games they will continue to support us. And I think they will.”