Gilas averts disaster, survives Iran for long-awaited Asiad semis return

Angelo Kouame works his way through Iran defenders.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas blew a 21-point lead but held on to escape a gritty Iran team, 84-83, to barge into the semifinals of the men’s basketball competition of the 19th Asian Games at the ZJU Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

It will be the Philippines’ first semifinals appearance in the Asiad since 2002.

Gilas led comfortably in the third quarter, 64-43, following a Chris Newsome 2-pointer and looked on the way to breezing through to the finish line.

But Iran, led by Mohammadsina Vahedi, stormed back.

The Iranians unleashed a massive 13-2 run capped by a 2-pointer by Meisam Mirzaeitalarposhti to cut Gilas’ lead to six, 67-73, with 7:13 remaining in the final period.

June Mar Fajardo broke the assault with a basket, but Iran continued with its stellar play to move within three, 72-75, after a shot by Vahedi.

They even took the lead, 81-80, with 1:33 remaining following free throws by Vahedi.

On the other end, Fajardo powered his way in for a basket as Gilas took the lead anew.

A 2-pointer by Navid Rezaeifar gave Iran the lead once again, but the ever-reliable Justin Brownlee hit a floater with 44 seconds remaining.

It proved to be the game-winner as Iran missed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

After Gilas secured the rebound with 22 seconds left, Iran curiously did not foul until the clock was at eight seconds remaining.

After finally fouling, Iran struggled to get to a Philippine player as Gilas passed the ball around and dribbled out the clock.

Brownlee put up an Asiad peformance to remember, scoring 36 big points, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing four assists. Fajardo followed suit with 18 points.

Vahedi led Iran with 24 points.

The Philippines will face host China in the semifinals on Wednesday.

China defeated Korea, 84-70, also on Tuesday, led by Runwang Du with 16 points, to book its own semis berth.

Ra Gun-a led Korea with 14 points.