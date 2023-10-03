^

Freiburg-West Ham, Liverpool-St. Gilloise slated in Europa League football

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 11:48am
Freiburg-West Ham, Liverpool-St. Gilloise slated in Europa League football

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino football fans will be treated to Europa League football on Friday, October 6, when the Premier Football channel televises live football action between West Ham United and SC Freiburg and Liverpool taking on Union St. Gilloise. 

Both matches will be first time match-ups for all the squads.

Group A co-leaders West Ham and Freiburg are coming off victories in their first league outing. West Ham defeated Serbian side Backa Topola, 3-1, at the London Stadium. 

German club Freiburg picked up a huge win at the home field of Greek club Olympiacos, 3-2.

Freiburg will welcome West Ham this Friday in their home park of Europa-Park Stadion. 

The two teams first met in a friendly match in 1924 when the Hammers became the first team to visit Germany after World War I. Hence, this will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. 

Liverpool will look to home field advantage at Anfield in hopes of erasing the bitter taste of a highly controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham in Premier League play last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds defeated Austrian side LASK in their home field Raiffeisen Arena with a 3-1 come-from-behind triumph last September 22.

Belgian squad St. Gilloise drew, 1-1, with French team, Toulouse, also on that same date.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo will likely miss the match after hurting his knee in that match against the Spurs. 

Injuring his knee at Tottenham, and he was spotted walking with a brace as he left north London. With Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic unavailable, expect Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott to fill the breach.

Klopp will likely rotate his squad because their next Premier League outing is against Brighton.

St. Gilloise’s German striker Dennis Eckert is reportedly doubtful after picking up an injury. 

Freiburg vs. West Ham will be shown live at 12:45 a.m., with Liverpool-St. Gilloise following at 3:45 a.m. on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the streaming applications TapGo TV and Blast TV.

