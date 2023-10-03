^

Sports

Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan bound for Paris Olympics

Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 9:53am
Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan bound for Paris Olympics
The Philippines' Aleah Finnegan competes on the uneven bars during the women's qualifying session the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 2, 2023.
Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan has booked a berth in the Paris Olympics next year following her performance in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 20-year-old gymnast — originally a member of the United States gymnastics team before deciding to represent the Philippines just a year ago — finished among the 14 highest-ranking eligible athletes in the women’s all-around qualification. 

Her 51.366 total points led to a 32nd-place result in the competition. More importantly, it earned her the right to participate in the Olympics as the fifth among eligible athletes.

“It's a dream come true,” Finnegan said in an video interview posted by the Olympics on X (formerly Twitter).

“I'm just so thankful to the Philippines for giving me this opportunity that I never would have,” she added.

Finnegan already made an instant impact for the Philippines upon shifting from the US, winning two gold and two silver medals 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

“Just to be here honoring my family, the Philippines, and honoring my dad who is in heaven, and all the people who put in so many sacrifices for me to be here, it is really just a dream come true,” she said after her latest Olympic-qualifying feat.

Finnegan thus joins pole vault star EJ Obiena and fellow gymnast Carlos Yulo as the only Filipino athletes so far to have qualified for next year’s quadrennial meet.

vuukle comment

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Two left standing

Two left standing

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Featherweight Carlo Paalam and lightheavyweight Eumir Marcial are the last two warriors in contention from the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

One in a zillion

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not often that athletes like Manny Pacquiao, Hidilyn Diaz, Caloy Yulo and EJ Obiena emerge in the same lifetime.
Sports
fbtw

EJ in the news

By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Men’s pole vault champion EJ Obiena of the Philippines made news by setting a new Asian Games record of 5.90 meters last Saturday.
Sports
fbtw

Celtics land ex-Buck Holiday from Portland

11 hours ago
Responding to the blockbuster NBA trade that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, the Boston Celtics obtained former Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade deal on Sunday.
Sports
fbtw

Fernandez jersey in FIBA museum

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Basketball legend Ramon Fernandez’s 1974 Philippine team jersey is now part of the FIBA Museum. The news was confirmed by The STAR during the Toyota Reunion held last Friday in Makati. The reception was organized...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Holiday' season in Boston as revamped Celtics chase NBA title

'Holiday' season in Boston as revamped Celtics chase NBA title

2 hours ago
Adding All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis has given the revamped Boston Celtics new belief...
Sports
fbtw
Big moments in Antwerp, Arkansas

Big moments in Antwerp, Arkansas

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
They couldn’t be with Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games in China but that didn’t stop gymnastics superstar...
Sports
fbtw
Youngsters take spotlight as JPGT finals unwrap

Youngsters take spotlight as JPGT finals unwrap

11 hours ago
Sixty-one youngsters from four age-group categories ranging from 9-10 to 15-18 set out for a day-long battle of talent and...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuana lifter snatches bronze

Cebuana lifter snatches bronze

By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Weightlifter Elreen Ando delivered a bronze medal just as the day was about to end, averting what could have been a medal-less...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with