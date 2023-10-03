Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan bound for Paris Olympics

The Philippines' Aleah Finnegan competes on the uneven bars during the women's qualifying session the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan has booked a berth in the Paris Olympics next year following her performance in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 20-year-old gymnast — originally a member of the United States gymnastics team before deciding to represent the Philippines just a year ago — finished among the 14 highest-ranking eligible athletes in the women’s all-around qualification.

Her 51.366 total points led to a 32nd-place result in the competition. More importantly, it earned her the right to participate in the Olympics as the fifth among eligible athletes.

“It's a dream come true,” Finnegan said in an video interview posted by the Olympics on X (formerly Twitter).

“I'm just so thankful to the Philippines for giving me this opportunity that I never would have,” she added.

Finnegan already made an instant impact for the Philippines upon shifting from the US, winning two gold and two silver medals 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

“Just to be here honoring my family, the Philippines, and honoring my dad who is in heaven, and all the people who put in so many sacrifices for me to be here, it is really just a dream come true,” she said after her latest Olympic-qualifying feat.

Finnegan thus joins pole vault star EJ Obiena and fellow gymnast Carlos Yulo as the only Filipino athletes so far to have qualified for next year’s quadrennial meet.