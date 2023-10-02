^

Ando lifts way to Asiad bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 9:27pm
Ando lifts way to Asiad bronze
The Philippines' Elreen Ann Ando competes in the women's 64kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.
Vincenzo Pinto / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina Olympian Elreen Ando has clinched the Philippines’ eighth bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Ando secured the bronze medal in the women’s 64 kilogram division of the weightlifting tilt behind gold medalist Unsim Rim of North Korea and Xinyi Pei of China.

The Filipina recorded 96 kilograms in snatch and 126 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Rim recorded 111 kilograms in snatch and 140 kilograms in clean and jerk, for a total of 251 kilograms.

All are Asian Games records.

Pei, meanwhile, recorded 104 kilograms in snatch and 130 kilograms in clean and jerk.

The Philippines currently has one gold medal, a silver medal and eight bronzes. It is 20th among the countries in Asian Games so far.

