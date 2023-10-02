^

Sports

Ateneo sweeps EAC to catch SSL semis bus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 6:02pm
Ateneo sweeps EAC to catch SSL semis bus
Ateneo will join reigning champion and leader National University of Pool A, No. 2 Arellano from Pool B and top-seeded University of Santo Tomas from Pool C in the new Pool E for the carryover playoffs featuring the top two teams from each group.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo clawed the last playoff ticket, sweeping Emilio Aguinaldo College with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-16 win as the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship elimination round drew to a close over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Faye Sophia Nisperos, sister of former Ateneo ace player Faith, hammered seven points to lead a balanced attack as the Blue Eagles finished with a 2-1 card to secure the second seed in Pool D, topped by Far Eastern University at 3-0.

Ateneo bowed to FEU the other day after squandering a two-set lead but rebounded right away with Sophia Beatriz Buena, Jennifer Delos Santos and AC Miner also producing six points apiece.

Veteran spiker and leading team scorer Lyann De Guzman only had five points this time but the Blue Eagles, under new coach Sergio Veloso, still proved too much to handle for the Lady Generals in pocketing the win in only 79 minutes.

“It’s a big win but the most important is for our players trying to play within the system. It’s a new system where the players have to follow and they’re playing well within the system so far,” said Veloso, also the Philippine men’s volleyball team coach.

Ateneo will join reigning champion and leader National University of Pool A, No. 2 Arellano from Pool B and top-seeded University of Santo Tomas from Pool C in the new Pool E for the carryover playoffs featuring the top two teams from each group.

Meanwhile, NU and Adamson also posted easy wins against Jose Rizal U and San Beda U to end the elimination round of the 16-team SSL backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers, Inc.

NU wiped out Pool A by sweeping JRU 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 as Adamson topped Pool B with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 win over San Beda.

The Lady Falcons, who finished third in SSL Season 1 and runner-up in the SSL National Invitationals, will tangle against No. 2 University of the East of Pool A, No. 2 College of St. Benilde of Pool C and No. 1 FEU from Pool D in the new Pool F.

The remaining teams will duke it out in a single-round robin play within their groups to determine the final rankings for the crossover quarterfinals, which will be in a knockout format until the semifinals and the best-of-three title series.

vuukle comment

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time to rest for Asian pole vault king

Time to rest for Asian pole vault king

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
After winning the Asian Games gold medal in record fashion last Saturday, EJ Obiena will get something he truly deserves:...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine booters log best Asiad finish in 65 years

Philippine booters log best Asiad finish in 65 years

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
The Filipinas have no reason to frown after an 8-1 loss at the hands of the Japanese last Saturday cut short their drive at...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes redemption vs Qatar

Gilas eyes redemption vs Qatar

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone must have taken a long, hard look at the crystal ball following the team’s disturbing 87-62...
Sports
fbtw
Archers on target

Archers on target

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
La Salle ushered in a new era under coach Topex Robinson with a bang by clobbering Far Eastern U, 87-76, in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
No rust for returning UP gunner Cansino&nbsp;

No rust for returning UP gunner Cansino 

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
CJ Cansino reintroduced himself to the UAAP on Sunday, as he came up big with 19 points in the UP Fighting Maroons’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP Season 86 airs for free on Smart LiveStream

UAAP Season 86 airs for free on Smart LiveStream

3 hours ago
Smart has announced that it is giving subscribers free access to all the UAAP Season 86 games via the Smart LiveStream A...
Sports
fbtw
Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic golf: Arevalo bombs out with 75; Guce ties for 3rd

Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic golf: Arevalo bombs out with 75; Guce ties for 3rd

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Abby Arevalo tripped at the finish and blew her chance for an Epson Tour breakthrough as she faltered with a 75 and ended...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum's Umali wins NCAA Season 99&rsquo;s 1st Player of the Week plum

Lyceum's Umali wins NCAA Season 99’s 1st Player of the Week plum

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Lyceum big man Shawn Umali has been named the first NCAA Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week for NCAA Season 99.&n...
Sports
fbtw
UE impresses in UAAP Season 86 opener

UE impresses in UAAP Season 86 opener

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
UE fans are excited because in that huge 80-70 win over UST, they had four players scoring in double digits.
Sports
fbtw
Youngsters duke it out as JPGT finals fire off

Youngsters duke it out as JPGT finals fire off

7 hours ago
Sixty-one youngsters from four age-group categories ranging from 9-10 to 15-18 set out for a day-long battle of talent and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with